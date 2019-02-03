Netflix Original Series ‘Sex Education’ Renewed For A Second Season

The Netflix Original Sex Education just dropped its first season on to Netflix in the beginning of January, but already fans are calling for more.

Thankfully, the streaming giant has responded to the demand and officially announced that the series would be renewed for a second season.

The first eight episode season of the series has done extremely well as far as viewership is concerned. According to an official Netflix press release, the awkward coming of age drama had an estimated 40 million viewers within the first four weeks of streaming the series.

The series described as “heartfelt” and “honest” is slated to start filming the second eight episode season in the U.K as of this spring. The series will continue under the Eleven production company and the press release from the official Netflix Media Center reveals that, as of now, all original cast will return to pick up their characters where they each leave off in the first season.

The critically acclaimed series seems to have really gained popularity for the way it really started a more open dialogue surrounding sexuality, sexual identity, relationships, and everything in between. The series has been praised for its fresh angle on the traditional “coming of age” story and its rich, deep characters that audiences seem to gravitate toward.

For those of you who may have missed the first season, the series revolves around a timid and socially awkward teenager named Otis Millburn, who has the misfortune of having a sex therapist for a mother.

The teen realizes that because of his relationship with his mother, he harbors a lot of information about sex and relationships. Otis teams up with resident school bad girl Maeve and creates something of an underground sex-therapy clinic for his fellow students.

In a recent statement to Netflix, show creator Laurie Nunn said that the positive reception to the show’s first season has been overwhelming.

“Seeing how people across the world have connected to characters that began as ideas in my head is incredible. I’m hugely grateful to every person that has taken the time to watch the series, and I can’t wait to continue this amazing journey.”

Netflix’s VP of Original Content, Cindy Holland, also spouted praise for Nunn and her series. “Laurie Nunn has captured the awkward teenage experience with a lot of heart and humor in Sex Education.”

While it is far too early for an official release date for Season 2, Netflix is notorious for sticking to a predictable release schedule. Glamour Magazine predicts that the show’s much anticipated second season will likely release sometime during late 2019 or early 2020.