Bethenny Frankel Has Some X-Rated Thoughts About Pete Davidson And Kate Beckinsale

Bethenny Frankel took to social media on Sunday to offer her thoughts on the budding relationship between Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale. The Real Housewives of New York star has a theory about what made the Underworld star attracted to the 20-years-younger Davidson.

“So Pete Davidson was engaged to the sexy & talented @ArianaGrande and is now dating the beyond stunning @KateBeckinsale?” she tweeted. “So I guess it’s clear that he shoots diamonds out of his p***s?”

A fan replied to Frankel, saying “how do these women keep falling for him??”

Frankel had a hilarious response.

“He is probably nice & funny & sensitive which women like. Cute and sweet. And the diamond D doesn’t hurt I reckon,” she replied.

Beckinsale and Davidson were first spotted together at a Netflix Golden Globes party in early January, where the two seemed very into each other.

“She was very flirty with him and there were definitely some vibes going on. Pete was smiling and laughing with her and she was all about him,” a source said at the time.

Shortly after, a heckler at one of Davidson’s routines shouted Beckinsale’s name and the comedian responded with a sheepish “yes.”

Then, as the Inquisitr reported, the two were seen holding hands and cozying up after one of the comedian’s stand-up performances in Los Angeles at the Largo at the Coronet this week. Davidson entered the club alone before his performance, greeting fans and waving at the people outside the club. A little while later, Beckinsale was dropped off in the back alley and went straight into the venue through the backdoor.

Thank you, next – Pete Davidson leaves comedy gig hand-in-hand with Kate Beckinsale ????https://t.co/BvAALrNiM5 — Metro Entertainment (@Metro_Ents) February 2, 2019

Another source said that the pair exited their car together still holding hands as they went into a hotel in Santa Monica.

Some people have been surprised at the seemingly unmatched pair, but a source told Us Weekly that Davidson is “exactly” Beckinsale’s type. According to the source, the actress likes young guys who can make her laugh.

It’s not the first time that someone has commented on the attraction of the SNL star’s package. Davidson’s former fiance Ariana Grande bragged that he is “like 10 inches” last summer.

In an interview on Sirius XM’s The Howard Stern Show, Davidson dismissed Grande’s comments with a joke.

“I think she’s just tiny. I think I have an average-sized p***s and she’s tiny. Everything’s big to her,” he said.

Davidson and Grande split in October, while Beckinsale was recently seen dating comedian Matt Rife and actor and comedian Jack Whitehall.