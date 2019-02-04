American Model Emily Tanner Flaunts Her Amazing Body On Instagram

American model cum social media influencer Emily Tanner has been making waves on Instagram lately. And although she’s best known for her bikini pics and her general skin-baring posts, the model took to the photo-sharing website on Sunday evening to prove that she doesn’t necessarily need to show off skin in order to look sexy.

In the newest photograph, the 24-year-old model stunned her 393,000 followers by flashing her heartwarming smile as well as her enviable figure which she showcased by donning a tight black t-shirt and a pair of skin-tight blue, ripped jeans. She wore her blonde hair into some gorgeous waves, applied some nude-shade makeup, and flashed some major cleavage through her low-neck top. The model completed her look with a pair of chunky black boots that surely accentuated her long, sexy legs.

Sitting on the kitchen counter, Emily wrote in the caption that she will be spending most of her time throughout the Super Bowl in the kitchen. And per the geotag, the model is currently in Los Angeles, California.

Emily is quite popular on Instagram which can be judged from the fact that her picture garnered more than 3,000 likes and plenty of comments within just 20 minutes of being posted.

A quick scroll through Emily’s Instagram page shows lots of steamy bikini pics and her most recent one must have caught the attention of anyone who came across it. In the said picture, which she posted last week, the model is featured wearing a skimpy maroon bikini which allowed her to put her perky breasts and smooth legs on display.

And per expectations, the post garnered more than 17,000 likes and close to 200 comments which is quite a lot for an emerging model.

According to an article by Click On Detroit, Emily Tanner graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in public health. However, she decided to pursue a totally different career and became a social media influencer as well as an Instagram model.

And when the model was asked what her parents think about her career choice, Emily said that although her mom eats it up, her dad is old-school. Regarding how she ended up becoming an Instagram model, Emily said the following.

“I was in college. It was my sophomore year. A photographer reached out to me and was, like, ‘Hey, you have a good look. Let’s just try shooting. So, I actually just did a couple-hour shoot and I loved the photos.”

Although a lot of brands regularly approach her to showcase their products in her Instagram posts, Tanner hopes that she will get more opportunities in future.

The stunner said that she hopes to use Instagram to start her own charity or just do something along those lines because that’s what she has always wanted to do — to help the community and do something good. And she hopes that by doing so, something good will come from it.