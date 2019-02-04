‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Spoilers: Fourth Nominees For Eviction Revealed

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Celebrity Big Brother Season 2.

Celebrity Big Brother is quickly approaching its end as the fourth Head of Household has been crowned. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Tamar Braxton won the most recent HOH competition which was some sort of quiz. Rumblings in the house after the singer’s victory suggested Tom Green and Kato Kaelin would be put on the block, and now Big Brother Daily has confirmed the two men are Tamar’s official nominees.

This should come as no surprise to anyone who has kept up with CBB episodes on CBS, and anyone watching the live feeds could have seen this coming from a mile away. Tamar had a major falling out with Kato after she found out he called her Miss Cleo behind her back. The Braxton Family Values star is also returning the favor to the actor who nominated her during his reign as HOH.

Tamar decided against a backdoor this week solely off the fact that one of the two men is guaranteed to go home if they are both on the block, even if one of them wins the Veto. Natalie Eva Marie, Lolo Jones, and Ricky Williams are backing Tamar’s nominations and are currently discussing which man they want out more than the other. Tamar seems to want Kato out more because of their past, but others are throwing out reasons to send Tom home as well.

Tom- Hello Tamar. How is your HoH? Tamar- It's not gone to my head. I'm in my room chilling. All I did was take a shower up there. Tom- Awesome #CBBUS2 #BBCeleb pic.twitter.com/Q5vlUjxtdn — Big Brother Daily (@BB_Updates) February 3, 2019

No matter who it is, someone will be going home Monday night for the fourth live eviction of the season. Jonathan Bennett, Ryan Lochte, and Joey Lawrence have all been evicted leaving the women an overwhelming majority in the house. There is no all-girls alliance at this point in time as Kandi Burruss and Dina Lohan can’t seem to connect with the other females.

Kato and Tom both discussed winning the Veto and using it to save the other player, but the women in the house believe they will use it to save themselves. The men both also talked about acting really depressed in the house to gain some sympathy, but Kato thinks he is definitely going home over Tom, and might as well offer up the Veto to him if he wins it. Regardless of who goes home, the remaining player will have to win the next HOH to guarantee their safety.

The next two episodes of Celebrity Big Brother air on Monday, February 4 and Thursday, February 7 both at 9 p.m. EST. A special two-hour episode will follow on Friday, February 8. Monday and Friday’s episodes will both feature evictions.