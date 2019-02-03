Pete Davidson Is ‘Exactly’ Kate Beckinsale’s Type, Says Source

Kate Beckinsale’s interest in Pete Davidson is no surprise to the people who know her, Us Weekly is reporting. The two were first spotted flirting at a Golden Globes after-party on January 6. Sources say Beckinsale was not interested in talking to anyone but Davidson. When confronted with the rumors, neither Beckinsale or Davidson denied it. Davidson first addressed the speculation after an audience member yelled “Kate Beckinsale!” at one of his stand-up shows. Davidson reportedly gave a shy smile and just said “yes” before moving on.

As for Beckinsale, she gave a witty response to someone criticizing the alleged relationship. The 45-year-old actress uploaded an old photo of her mother, and someone commented “Dear heavens, Kate. Not Pete Davidson.”

“No that’s my mother,” the actress cheekily responded. “Easy mistake.”

The rumors became reality when the two were photographed holding hands while leaving Lago Bar in Los Angeles. While some don’t seem to understand why the actress would be interested in the 25-year-old comedian, a source says that it actually makes total sense.

“Kate is into Pete and he’s exactly her type,” said a source.

“She likes young guys who make her laugh.”

Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale spotted leaving comedy club together https://t.co/3oiCb8Fas7 pic.twitter.com/dNFFjwTQrE — Page Six (@PageSix) February 2, 2019

Beckinsale was previously married to director Len Wiseman from 2004 to 2016. She also dated Michael Sheen for eight years before the two parted ways in 2003. As for Davidson, he previously dated Cazzie David, a writer who happens to be comedian Larry David’s daughter. His most famous relationship, however, is with superstar singer Ariana Grande. The two had a quick relationship; they began dating in May, became engaged in June, and split in October.

Davidson was apparently going through a dark time after ending things with Grande and even posted a message to his Instagram account that implied he would eventually commit suicide. Davidson has since returned to his regular gig on Saturday Night Live and appears to be all smiles while pursuing Beckinsale. According to People, Davidson is attempting to make light of his doomed relationship with Grande by incorporating it into his stand-up set. Davidson said Grande was “mean” and an “evil genuis” for mentioning that his genitals were large. According to Davidson, his privates are average-sized and just seem big in proportion to the tiny singer.

Beckinsale doesn’t appear phased by these jokes and was a good sport when he told them at the Lago Bar show she was attending. The two linked hands and entered a car together and were later seen arriving at Davidson’s hotel in Santa Monica.