Super Bowl LIII Trailers: Three Teasers For Guillermo Del Toro’s ‘Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark’

Guillermo del Toro has taken our childhood fears and brought them to the big screen.

Super Bowl LIII was scheduled to bring a lot of fun and good times with football action, funny commercials, and a huge halftime show. For those watching prior to kickoff, though, it also brought a great deal of fear to life. Three teaser trailers were revealed for Guillermo del Toro’s big-screen adaptation of the children’s horror books called Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, and fear has come to life.

Many were expecting a trailer on Super Bowl Sunday, but fans actually got to watch three of them. They are all quite short, but they are incredibly dreadful and full of fright. For those who read the books as children, you will recognize the scenes and characters that scared you all those years ago.

The books were brought forth in a series that were a collection of short stories which were indeed very frightening. They weren’t just scary, but the stories actually tormented many people and kept fear in their hearts and minds long after the books were closed.

Everyone has wondered just how these numerous stories would come together on film, but del Toro figured out a way. Not only did he take some of the best parts of many of them, but he incorporated them together and fans have to believe that it will be perfect.

Not long after being presented on CBS, the trailers made their way online and onto the official Twitter page for Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.

Big Toe

"Who took my big to-o-o-o-o-e?" From the dark imagination of Guillermo del Toro, based on the iconic book series, your first look at Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark – in theaters this summer. #ScaryStories pic.twitter.com/am6qjrD5eg — Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (@ScaryStoriesMov) February 3, 2019

The Jangly Man

Turn out the lights and prepare for terror… the Jangly Man is coming for you. From the dark imagination of Guillermo del Toro, based on the iconic book series, your first look at Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark – in theaters this summer. #ScaryStories pic.twitter.com/b76IxYSDwI — Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (@ScaryStoriesMov) February 3, 2019

Before the night is over, there will be one more mini-trailer revealed for Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, and Guillermo del Toro confirmed that. Then again, he never said it would only be another mini-trailer, but it could be a full-length one that gives us so much more.

I will tweet ONE MORE surprise today on Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark… — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) February 3, 2019

Earlier this week, del Toro did reveal the poster for the film and it is absolutely perfect.

André Øvreda is directing the film which will be produced by Guillermo del Toro and star a cast of names that may not seem overly familiar to many. Del Toro also wrote the script along with Daniel and Kevin Hageman for Scary Stories which has teens as their main stars.

“A group of young teens must solve the mystery surrounding sudden and macabre deaths in their small town.”

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark is looking as if it is going to be a frighteningly good time for anyone looking to be scared. The books were terrifying enough on their own, but the mini-trailers released by Guillermo del Toro during Super Bowl LIII prove that reality is even more horrific.