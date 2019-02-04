‘Jersey Shore’s’ Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Will Reportedly Get To See Super Bowl LIII In Jail

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, one of the stars of Jersey Shore, is in jail for tax evasion but he’s reportedly still getting to enjoy Super Bowl Sunday. The Blast reports that the reality TV star will get a chance to see the New England Patriots play against the Los Angeles Rams even though he is incarcerated. Sorrentino is serving time in Otisville prison in New York and the prisoners watch the game every year in TV rooms at the facility.

There will even be snacks as the inmates usually get those from the commissary.

As CNN reports, Otisville is a medium security prison located about 70 miles northwest of New York City. It’s known for housing people who have been sentenced for white-collar crimes. It was listed as one of America’s “cushiest” prisons in 2009 and it was the prison that Bernie Madoff requested when he was convicted for defrauding millions through a criminal Ponzi scheme. The request was denied, however.

As we mentioned earlier, Mike Sorrentino is there because he plead guilty to tax evasion charges. He’ll be at Otisville for eight months and the prison sentence will be followed by two years of supervised probation. He will also have to pay a fine of $10,000 and serve 500 hours of community service.

“Mike accepts the court’s decision and looks forward to marrying his college sweetheart, Lauren Pesce, and moving forward together after serving his sentence,” read a statement from his rep to Us Weekly.“He anticipates to come back stronger as an individual and couple in the same healthy mind-set that he has had for the last three years. He and Lauren are both so thankful for everyone’s support and prayers!”

In a more personal statement on his Instagram, posted before he reported to jail, Sorrentino said that he was happy to have put the ordeal of the case behind him.

Sorrentino and his brother, Marc, plead guilty to lying on their tax returns and defrauding the US government of $550,000 to $1.5 million on a $9 million income, NBC News reports. They were accused of forming companies and neglecting to pay the required income tax on the millions of dollars that the popular reality TV star earned from 2010 to 2012.

He was ordered to surrender himself to the prison on or after January 15, 2019. His brother was sentenced to two years of prison time on tax evasion charges.

According to NBC, Gregg Mark, Sorrentino’s accountant, confessed to filing the false tax returns. but his prison sentence hasn’t been handed down as yet.