Name A Cockroach After Your Ex This Valentine’s Day

If love isn’t in the air for you this Valentine’s Day because you’re still pining or an ex that has wronged you or you’re simply fueled by rage and looking for a way to get back at your ex, the Hemsley Conservation Center in England has you covered, according to a report from WTRF 7.

For around $2, the conservation center is offering folks the opportunity of “getting back at your ex this Valentine’s Day.” According to the conservation’s website, you can also do your friend a favor by naming one of the creepy critters after your friend’s ex.

“The HCC is offering the chance to name a cockroach in honor of your friend’s worthless ex-someone on this special holiday of love,” the website reads.

The money collected from naming critters will go toward improving the center’s facilities, according to those in charge. People who take the leap and decide to name a roach will receive a certificate as a “keepsake” to make the special occasion. The name of the roach will not be printed on the certificates as the center doesn’t “want to fuel a fire.” Instead, the chosen names will appear on the “roach board” at the center’s cockroach enclosure.

And the Hemsley Conservation Center isn’t the only place offering this service. You can also name a cockroach after your ex at the Bronx Zoo, according to a report from the Bronx Times. The Zoo is currently offering the opportunity to name a Madagascar hissing cockroach for $15, which seems kind of pricey compared to the HCC price, but the digital certificate provided will actually feature the name you choose.

However, in a slight twist, the Bronx Zoo suggests naming a roach after someone you are deeply in love with, which seems like a strange thing to do. The Bronx Zoo also offers add-ons, like roach-themed hats, pins, and mugs, in case you’d like to stock up on merchandise.

Then if you manage to work up an appetite after naming your roach, Krispy Kreme has recently launched its limited-edition Valentine’s Day doughnuts, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. The sweet treats are heart-shaped and come filled with four different filling flavors, including cake batter and Chocolate Kreme. They also feature cute sayings because the company understands how hard it can be to find the words to express yourself.

“Finding the right word can be like, I don’t know…hard. But eating a Krispy Kreme doughnut is easy. So, we printed the right words on the doughnuts for you so you can’t mess this up,” Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme’s chief marketing officer, said.

These treats will be on sale until Thursday, February 14.