WWE Spoilers: ‘Attitude Era’ Star Returns For A Match, Big Title Fight, ‘The Man’ Comes To ‘Raw’

The build to "WrestleMania 35" is in full swing and it's going to really get going on this week's "Raw."

Everyone knows that once the Royal Rumble is over, it’s time for the “Road to WrestleMania” to truly begin and every single moment counts. This week on Monday Night Raw, WWE is bringing the big guns with some huge news, a lot of announcements, and grudge matches. On Monday, viewers can expect an Intercontinental Title Match, the status of Kurt Angle, Becky Lynch from SmackDown Live, and the return of an “Attitude Era” star.

The official website of WWE released their weekly preview for Monday Night Raw, and it looks packed from start to finish. Making things even better is that this is only a preview and there will be much more to come once the show kicks off on Monday evening.

Stephanie McMahon invites Becky Lynch to Raw

The “Irish Lass-Kicker” won the Royal Rumble and has chosen to face Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35, but the superstars are on different brands. Stephanie McMahon has invited Lynch to Raw and it’s sure to be an explosive face-off and interaction with Rousey never too far away.

Kurt Angle will address his future with WWE

The former General Manager of Monday Night Raw appeared in the Royal Rumble match, but he didn’t last very long. It’s not known if he is going to continue as an in-ring competitor or an executive with WWE, but Angle will clear everything up on Monday.

Sasha Banks & Bayley face Alicia Fox & Nikki Cross in final Raw WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

The first-ever WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions will be crowned at the Elimination Chamber and inside the demonic structure. On Monday night, the final team will be determined in one last qualifying match.

Does Seth Rollins regret his decision to choose Universal Champion Brock Lesnar as his WrestleMania opponent?

Seth Rollins did pull out the big victory in the men’s Royal Rumble match, and he chose to take on “The Beast” at WrestleMania. Last week on Raw, Lesnar didn’t have much to say, but he certainly showed Seth Rollins that he would pull no punches and deliver full-on pain.

Will Bran Strowman get payback against Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin?

Braun Strowman’s anger caused him to lose his WWE Universal Title shot at the Royal Rumble, but he’s ready to inflict punishment to anyone in his way. One may think that’s unfortunate for Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin, but the unlikely friends actually got the better of Strowman last week and left the monster laying.

Finn Balor looks for retribution against Bobby Lashley

After a beatdown on last week’s Raw, Fin Balor was looking for retribution against Bobby Lashley. A match was set up between the two for this Monday night, but now, it has been turned into a title match and Lashley’s Intercontinental Championship will be on the line.

Jeff Jarrett comes swinging for Elias

After almost 20 years, Jeff Jarrett is returning for a match on Monday Night Raw, and he will face another guitar-swinging madman. Road Dogg will be in Jarrett’s corner for his match with Elias, and it will be interesting to see which superstar can make the biggest hit.