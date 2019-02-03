Supermodel Kate Bock Hits Super Bowl Red Carpet, Flaunts Impossibly Slender Figure In Tiny Bandeau Crop Top

Canadian supermodel Kate Bock is perhaps best known for her rather extensive body of work with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, Elle, Maxim, and Victoria’s Secret. This weekend, however, the Super Bowl is top of mind for Kate — and she showed as much by sharing a short clip to popular social media platform Instagram, one in which she can be seen flaunting her world-famous figure on the red carpet. Accompanying the video clip is a second piece of content, a selfie still image which shows Kate’s ensemble in a full-length mirror.

In the clip, Kate can be seen posing up a storm in front of a marketing board, bathed in the bright white light of camera flashes. She plays with her iconic golden tresses and puts on a coquettish expression as she basks in the adulation of the press, and of her admirers. Her locks are styled straight, with a bit of bouncing curls tied in near the tips. Donning a very tight black bandeau crop-top — one with the unique addition of long sleeves — the Canadian bombshell leaves little to the imagination as she flaunts her flat stomach and enviable physique for all to see.

A tailored white linen-look pair of pants rounds out her getup, cinched tight at her waist to showcase how unbelievably slender Kate truly is. Accessorizing the affair with a brass necklace with some dangling pendants, it’s clear that Kate Bock knows just how to juxtapose classy and casual with exceptional results.

In the caption accompanying the two pieces of content, Kate gave an all-caps shout-out to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit family and the fun that they all had on the Super Bowl LIII red carpet. It seems that the fashion model from the Great White North also convinced her fans and followers that the snapshots were fun, too — they lavished over 11,000 likes and 100-plus comments on the red carpet clip in extremely short order.

One fan wrote, “Beautiful… love the shoot,” while a second Instagram fan quipped, “Now, the city can be called HOTlanta!” followed by a fire emoji.

According to reporting from Page Six, Kate Bock was joined at the Sports Illustrated pre-game party by other celebrities such as Will.i.am, Evander Holyfield, Lil Jon, and Flo Rida. Snoop Dogg was on hand to kick off the festivities, and rapper Lil Wayne performed a set.

No matter what Kate Bock sets her mind to, it appears that she gets results. Always in the thick of it — and always having a blast in the process — it appears that the Canadian beauty captivates her devotees no matter where in the world she is.