Kim Kardashian Sneaks Photo Of A Sleeping Kanye West

The expecting parents appear to be worn out!

It looks like Kanye West could use some rest. Kim Kardashian just uploaded a photo to her Instagram of her sleeping husband passed out behind her in the backseat of a car. West is slumped down and has his mouth wide open — clearly in a deep sleep. Kardashian is awake in the photo, but apparently just as tired as the father of her children. She simply captioned the silly snap with “SAME.”

While the two are sure to have hectic work schedules, eagerly awaiting their fourth child may also be wearing them both out. As previously reported in the Inquisitr, the couple are expecting a baby boy via surrogate. The pregnancy was revealed last month, and at the time, the surrogate was only in her second trimester. Kardashian said she had wanted to wait until the third trimester to announce the news in order to protect the surrogate and help her feel more secure, but the news leaked anyway. As of now, it’s not yet known if the surrogate is still in her second trimester or has entered her third. Rumor has it the baby is due in May, but this has yet to be confirmed.

Kardashian and West have three other children: 5-year-old North, 3-year-old Saint, and 1-year-old Chicago, who just celebrated her birthday on January 15. According to People, West and Kardashian get more loved-up than usual when a new little one is on the way.

“One thing you’ve got to know about Kanye and Kim: They’ve got a different chemistry when a baby is on the way,” revealed a source. “I can’t even explain it, but they are much more into each other when they’re expecting. So they’re both really happy right now — a lot more romantic, a lot more supportive of each other”… “They were acting like newlyweds last week. They touch each other, kiss each other and say things to each other like, ‘You’re the best thing that ever happened to me.’ It’s really sweet to watch them together. When they’re not expecting, they’re still loving, but nothing like this. Right now, they couldn’t be happier.”

So far, this rumor is pretty believable. Another article from People reports that West recently surprised his wife with a serenade from her favorite R&B group, 112. Her husband facetimed Kardashian and had the group sing one of her favorite songs, the ’90s hit “Cupid,” resulting in Kardashian saying it was the best day of her life. West certainly gets points for that one.