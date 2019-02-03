Former Trump Campaign Adviser On Mueller’s Prosecutors: ‘These Aren’t The Guys You F**k Around With’

In a new interview, former Trump campaign adviser Sam Nunberg discussed Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into the Russian election interference, Raw Story reports.

Nunberg voluntarily sat down with Robert Mueller and his team of prosecutors for an interview pertaining to possible coordination between the Trump campaign and official Moscow during the 2016 presidential campaign.

President Trump is being accused of collaborating with the Kremlin to sway the election in his favor.

According to Nunberg, Mueller has a “strong case of conspiracy” against Donald Trump. During Nunberg’s sit-down, however, the special counsel was almost exclusively focused on obtaining information about longtime Republican operative Roger Stone, he claims.

“When I went to the special counsel for the voluntary interview, it was, ‘Roger, Roger Roger, Roger,'” Nunberg said.

As detailed by a previous Inquisitr report, Stone, who briefly worked on the Trump campaign as an adviser, was indicted in the District of Columbia on charges of false statements and obstruction. Some legal experts have argued that the Stone indictment — although not proving collusion — is meant to pressure the Republican strategist into cooperating.

"These aren’t the guys you f*ck around with."

Former federal prosecutor Paul Butler predicted that Stone, who pleaded not guilty to all charges, would eventually flip and start cooperating with Robert Mueller because he does not have a good defense and because he could be looking at 10 years in prison.

Nunberg explained that during his interview with the Special Counsel, the prosecutors displayed a particular interest in the relationship between Donald Trump and Roger Stone. Mueller wanted to know what Stone and Trump discussed in their phone calls, according to the former Trump campaign adviser.

“I could tell what they were going to do to Roger,” Nunberg said.

“I think Roger could tell what they’re going to do to Trump. These aren’t the guys you f**k around with. They have a strong case of a conspiracy.”

Nunberg said that he didn’t believe Donald Trump spoke to Russia’s Vladimir Putin during the 2016 presidential campaign, but added that he “knows that there is something going on here.”

If Robert Mueller proves that Trump conspired with Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign, impeachment calls are guaranteed to intensify. But some remain skeptical. The former adviser to Bill and Hillary Clinton, Mark Penn, opined in a column written for the Hill that Mueller’s much-anticipated final report will be designed to “sow doubt rather than create finality.”

According to Penn, during the 2016 presidential campaign, both Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton sought dirt on one another. The Clinton campaign, according to Penn, likely had more contacts with Russians than the Trump campaign.