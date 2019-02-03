Emily Ratajkowski Goes Bra-Less In Sexy Open-Top Shirt During Racy Super Bowl Party Apperance

Emily Ratajkowski is used to making a splash on Instagram for her racy outfits, but this weekend it was an appearance at a Super Bowl party that had the model and actress getting viral attention.

Ratajkowski went bra-less in a sexy open-top shirt for her appearance at DirecTV’s Super Saturday Night party on the eve of the Super Bowl. As Hollywood Life noted, Ratajkowski was “one of the best-dressed celebs” at the star-studded party, which included a performance from the Foo Fighters.

It’s no accident that Emily Ratajkowski has such a flawless look. She recently shared some secrets of her nightly skincare routine, which is not for the faint of heart (or the light of wallet). In an interview with Coveteur, Ratajkowski went through the long series of products she uses to keep her skin looking so gleaming.

“No matter how crazy my day is, I always take the time to take care of my skin. I take my makeup off, do a little exfoliating, and depending on what’s going on, I’ll use different products,” Ratajkowsi told the magazine. “I’m using a tea tree exfoliating face wash, and I’m also using a Kiehl’s exfoliating cleanser that’s actually for men, it’s really nice. For every day, my go-to is just the simple Kiehl’s cleanser if my skin’s looking OK and I don’t want to screw with it too much.”

All told, the products used in her routine added up to more than $800. But it is likely worth it for EmRata, as she is known on Instagram, as she has amassed a huge following on social media and has leveraged the popularity to pitch products and build her personal fame.

It also has Ratajkowski getting near-constant attention for her Instagram posts, which usually tend toward the racy variety. She has become a fixture of celebrity news websites for the images, which usually show the young star in various stages of undress.

Emily Ratajkowski wasn’t the only one turning heads at the party. Actress Sarah Hyland also got some viral attention for going the opposite way, wearing only a bra underneath a blazer and matching skirt, then later ditching the blazer and partying in just her bra.

Both Emily and Sarah got plenty of praise for their sexy outfits, with pictures of both spreading across social media in the day before the big game.

