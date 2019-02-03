‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Sharon’s Revelation Leaves Nick Terrified

Shocking new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Sharon receives new evidence in J.T.’s murder case that implicates both Victor and Nick, and the details leave Nick terrified.

Inquisitr recently reported that Sharon (Sharon Case) intercepts an email that comes into the Genoa City Police Department, and the audio recording attached to the email is Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) discussing how to kill J.T. and dispose of all the evidence. Sharon feels she has to tell Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), but she also knows that Victor did not kill J.T. and she feels an obligation to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Phyllis (Gina Tognogi).

Sharon eventually tells Nick about the recording, and he lets her off the hook because he understands that she needs to do the right thing. However, although he holds it together for Sharon, Nick is scared. Joshua Morrow recently explained his character’s feelings to Soap Opera Digest. According to Morrow, “Nick is actually really scared because this means that somebody is able to get to his family without them knowing it. There is now a new element of danger and volunteer because that was a private conversation he had with his dad and somehow, it’s out there.”

When they found Kaite in the wall, it revealed that somebody has been inside the Ranch and is watching the Newmans. Obviously whoever has set up the recording equipment is the same person who ended up sending the email to the police department. The person behind everything has been monitoring the Newmans for a long time and knows exactly what is going on with the family. Nick and Victor the suspect J.T. (Thad Luckinbill), so far they haven’t found him, and the Fab Four thought they killed him, and they buried him. It is possible that somebody else they haven’t even considered is out to get the powerful Genoa City family, and Nick is not prepared to let that happen.

“His first concern is the welfare of his family, and he’s got to figure out who’s doing this. Somebody is really out to get the Newmans, so this insanity’s got to stop,” said Morrow.

Now it’s a matter of unraveling the details and finding the person before Victor finds himself convicted of a murder he did not commit and behind bars for life. Alternatively, Nick cannot abide by the thought that his mother could go to prison if the truth comes out. Because Victor is housebound, Nick is the one who must do the heavy lifting to figure things out.