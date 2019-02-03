Keanu Reeves Reportedly Had A Role In ‘Captain Marvel’ But Dropped Out For ‘John Wick 3’

Jude Law eventually took the character that Keanu was cast as.

What could have been? It’s being reported that The Matrix actor and all around nice-guy Keanu Reeves had a role in the upcoming Captain Marvel flick but dropped out for John Wick 3. CinemaBlend is reporting on the rumor that claims Keanu was cast in a role that eventually went to Jude Law. The exact role Jude is playing in the Brie Larson flick is still unknown, with most fans debating between Mar-Vell and Yon-Rogg. Screen Rant is suggesting Jude is playing the latter, a popular villain from the Captain Marvel comics.

According to CinemaBlend, Keanu didn’t pass because he wasn’t interested in the role or for any sort of conflict, it was merely a timing issue and he felt more loyal to the role of John Wick than someone he hadn’t portrayed yet. While his pass on the character is just a rumor, there are tons of claims that can back it up. Back in 2017, the rumor started when iO9 and Variety wrote pieces on the Captain Marvel role and Brie Larson even made a joke about the actor when discussing her own process.

“I was an introvert with asthma before this movie. I really thought when they hired me, ‘I am the worst choice for an action movie.’ And I didn’t know that I had a little Keanu Reeves in me! Who knew?” she said to Entertainment Weekly.

Whoa. #CaptainMarvel loss is #JohnWick3 gain. But can we get Keanu Reeves in MCU Phase 4? https://t.co/lhjf7Kblj7 — CinemaBlend (@CinemaBlend) February 3, 2019

Keanu has already played a character in DC Comics portraying John Constantine back in 2005. A sequel was always rumored to be in the works but that never came to fruition. Constantine is a favorite of those who saw it and was underappreciated in its time.

Just because Keanu backed out of this Captain Marvel role, doesn’t mean he’s out of the MCU for good. The fact that he was interested in the role means things could be to come in the future. Many of the actors most associated with the MCU like Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr., and Mark Ruffalo are expected to be done with the franchise, leaving doors open for plenty of actors, one of which could be Keanu.

Marvel and Keanu are clearly interested in one another so this should keep fans on their toes for an upcoming role featuring the Speed actor. Keanu has been hailed as the nicest man in all of Hollywood and he’d have a hard time finding a moviegoer who had anything negative to say about him.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8. John Wick 3 – Parabellum follows on March 17.