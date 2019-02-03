Josephine Skriver Busts Out OF A Tighter-Than-Skin Black Leather Outfit In New Snapshot

Danish model Josephine Skriver took to her Instagram account on Sunday, February 3, 2019, and posted two new pictures wherein she flaunted her enviable assets in a very tight, black leather dress.

The 25-year-old model busted out of the tight dress and exposed her never-ending cleavage which sent the temperature instantly soaring. In the pic, Josephine let her hair down, accessorized with silver earrings and completed her look with a pair of chunky black boots. She also wore a full face of makeup to pull off a very glamorous look.

Within an hour of going live, the post amassed 232,000 likes and more than a thousand comments wherein fans and followers showered her with various compliments. Per the geotag, Josephine is currently in Georgia, Atlanta, to attend the Super Bowl event.

Many fans asked Josephine about her stunning outfit while others called her “freaking goddess,” “the sexiest Victoria’s Secret angel,” “incredibly hot,” and “stunning beyond words.” Many fans also welcomed the hottie to Atlanta while other fans asked Josephine to visit their cities as well whenever she gets time.

Many followers also asked if she is supporting the Rams or the Pats, but Josephine – who is a die-hard Raiders fan – didn’t specify it. Prior to posting the current picture, Josephine posted two up-close selfies wherein she was featured wearing nothing but a bathrobe which slid off her right shoulder to expose some skin.

The model wore a full face of makeup to enhance her beautiful features and wore her blonde hair down. In the caption, Josephine invited her fans and followers to join her and fellow VS model, Lais Ribeiro at a Super Bowl party which took place on the 2nd of February.

According to an article by the Daily Mail, Josephine looked absolutely stunning in her black ensemble as she attended the the 16th Annual Leather & Laces Party which took place at Atlanta’s Believe Music Hall. While Josephine’s outfit won many hearts, Lais Ribeiro didn’t fail to impress either as she donned a pair of leather high-waisted shorts which she teamed with thigh-high lace-up boots to flaunt her long legs and finished her look with a crop jacket.

The article further detailed that popular music band, Maroon 5, will perform the half time show to entertain an audience of millions around the globe.

Praising the beauty of the two ladies, one person commented on the article and said that some of the Victoria’s Secret models are absolutely gorgeous.

“Each time I see photos of a Victoria’s Secret angel or model, they all look way better than Kendall Jenner and I will never understand how Kendall is one of the highest paid models. Not only due to lack of personality and an ordinary look, but also cause she’s copying her sister Kylie’s lip injection.”