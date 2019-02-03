Jessica Goicoechea Goes Nude & Poses On A Stair Banister On Instagram

Model Jessica Goicoechea shared a dramatic new photo on Instagram, as she posed nude on a majestic stairwell banister. The stairs were bright white, as she laid on her back and posed with her left foot on the edge of the column while her right leg dangled over the edge. She censored her curves with her left hand and looked over her left shoulder towards the camera. She wore her hair down for the image.

Jessica’s recent posts have been just as sultry although she’s been more covered up with her outfits. This includes a portrait of her wearing a wide-brimmed cream hat with an interesting cut-out, as her face was partially covered. She held her right hand to her lips, rocking deep red nails and a nude-toned latex halter top.

Previously, Goicoechea shared another photo of herself in a nude-colored long-sleeved top with cherubs printed throughout. Her hair was worn with a heavy left part, as she gave a sultry look to the camera while wearing light pink lipstick and dark mascara.

It’s obvious that the model looks great in almost any look. Her Story includes a clip of her sporting a light pink and short wig, which she complemented with a bright teal tank top with frilly edges.

Many of Jessica’s interviews have been conducted in her native language, Spanish. Her website reveals, however, that “her social media influence has grown like no other for a model in her natal country, Spain.”

“She has more than half a million followers and has signed contracts and done collaborations with very big names such as Rimmel London, Puma, Calvin Klein or Victoria´s Secret. She also has appeared in magazines such as Vogue, Glamour, Elle, Esquire and DT.”

Her social media followers number 1 million on Instagram, and it’s typical for her posts to get around 60,000 to 70,000 likes. And her fan base appears to be comprised of people from all around the world, with many Spanish and English-speaking fans leaving positive comments.

And her fans enjoy a mixture of conservative and sexy posts, as she strips down from time to time for sultry moments. The last nude post was from January 25, as Jessica laid on her stomach in front of floor-to-ceiling windows. She was left in the shadows, but her curves were prominent as she swung her legs up and down. In the captions, she joked that “People will stare. Make it worth their while.”