Rita Ora Sizzles In Semi-Sheer Sequin Top

Less than 12 hours ago, Rita Ora treated her 14.4 million Instagram followers to a busty display as she sizzled in a semi-sheer silver sequin top while on board an airplane.

Ora’s platinum blonde hair was parted down the middle with a simple straight style as it curved around to frame her face. Her shimmering semi-sheer sequin top left little to the imagination showing off a generous amount of skin and ample cleavage thanks to the plunging neckline.

The Fifty Shades of Grey star looked extra cozy as she snuggled up on record producer Mark Ronson during the flight with one hand resting on his lap.

The songstress accessorized with several necklaces. She pulled her glamorous look together with matching eye and lip color. She also took the time to paint her nails a shade of silver to match her sheer top.

Rocking the same glamorous outfit, Ora posted a second picture of herself holding an open pizza box with a gooey cheese pizza tucked inside. It appeared as if she already tore into the pizza as a few slices were already missing.

The singer flaunted her gorgeous pearly whites via the huge smile on her face along with a more vibrant lip color as she appeared to be returning from a great time. Her cheesy grin was paired with her messy platinum blonde hair and big baby blue sunglasses that she wore upside down.

Unsurprisingly, her massive social media following wasted no time showering both Instagram snaps with likes and comments. The first photo has accumulated more than 198,000 likes and just shy of 700 comments just after posting. The second photo featuring herself with a huge smile and a cheese pizza has brought in over 160,000 likes and 640 comments as of this writing.

Both photos were published on Rita’s official Instagram account less than 12 hours ago.

In the first photo, her followers gushed over her sultry top and wished they were sitting in the aircraft with her.

The second photo quickly flooded with people agreeing that Rita Ora and pizza were two of their favorite things.

Rita’s followers were also quick to flood the comments of both photos with single word complements such as “lovely,” “cutie,” and “stunning.” Others opted to comment with fire and heart emoticons instead.

The only thing any of her followers took issue with was the appearance of the pizza as many complained it looked to be a little overcooked.