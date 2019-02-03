‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Viewers Are Obsessed With Joey Lawrence’s Skin Care Routine

Big Brother contestants subject themselves to being watched 24 hours a day, seven days a week by fans who subscribe to the live feeds. This subscription is especially fun during Celebrity Big Brother as viewers can watch the everyday lives of some of their favorite celebs.

Something that fascinated “live feeders” in Season 2 of CBB was the impressive skin care regimen Joey Lawrence followed every night before he went to bed. The cameras situated behind the bathroom mirrors caught the Blossom actor every night, as he spent almost 45 minutes in the bathroom. Fans would tweet about his very precise routine regarding his face, which host Julie Chen asked him about during his exit interview. Entertainment Weekly also took notice and joked with him about starting a skincare line.

The outlet asked Joey a variety of questions about his time in the house but honed in on what his 45-minute routine consisted of, after complimenting him on his great skin.

“Aw thank you very much. I try to do my best to keep it all on point. It’s a series of things. There’s a 15-minute shower thrown in there … there’s a finishing crème and moisturizer. I also take time to collect my thoughts and center myself to get ready for bed.”

The actor’s glowing skin did not go unnoticed by fans, who are still continuing to comment on it even after his eviction.

“Joey Lawrence has some nice skin,” one viewer tweeted after his eviction.

“I need to know joey lawrence’s skin routine,” another added.

Joey currently has four projects in the works, including Roe v. Wade, Turning Tables, Miss Staken, and My Brother’s Keeper. A skin care line is likely not in the works.

The Melissa & Joey actor was the third houseguest eliminated from Season 2 of Celebrity Big Brother with roommates Jonathan Bennett and Ryan Lochte having already left the house. Joey was evicted by a unanimous vote of 6-0 over Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss. He isn’t too concerned about getting the boot and even commented it was getting difficult to live in a house with so much negativity. Joey noted that attacks were getting personal and that some houseguests couldn’t control their language, much to his surprise.

The next two episodes of Celebrity Big Brother air on Monday, February 4 and Thursday, February 7 both at 9 p.m. ET. A special two-hour episode will follow on Friday, February 8. Monday and Friday’s episodes will both feature evictions.