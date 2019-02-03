‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For The Week Of February 4: Nikki Stuns Victor

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of February 4 through 8 brings turmoil to Genoa City as Victor works to figure out who is torturing his family while Nick works to clear his father’s name. Before it ends, Nikki throws a wrench in everything.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) makes nice with Mia (Noemi Gonzalez), according to She Knows Soaps. Abby hopes to fix two issues when she and Mia go out for drinks. First, Abby wants to clear the air for the sake of the family. Second, though, she wants to warn Mia off of Arturo (Jason Canela) because it’s clear that Mia still has a thing for her husband Rey’s (Jordi Vilasuso) brother.

At Newman Ranch, Victor (Eric Braeden) learns of a dangerous plan. Somebody has been living in the walls of the house, and they had a setup that showed surveillance cameras throughout the whole estate. He and Nick (Joshua Morrow) believe perhaps J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) is still alive and he’s the one who has been torturing Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and playing with Katie.

After they find Katie, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Billy (Jason Thompson) make up. That does not mean they plan to give their relationship another chance, but they clear the air and decide to be friends. Everything is forgiven in the aftermath of their daughter’s “kidnapping.” After all, life is way too short to spend it fighting with each other.

Later, Summer (Hunter King) pushes all of Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) buttons. Summer is back in Genoa City for a while helping Victor at Newman Enterprises while he’s under house arrest. Another thing Summer hopes to accomplish is winning Kyle for herself. Summer will pull out all the stops to ensure that Kyle and Lola (Sasha Calle) end up breaking up. Kyle knows that too, and still somehow manages to keep Summer in his life.

Today on #YR, Victor is targeted for revenge. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/OJPEjFBPDJ pic.twitter.com/B0rGy4nQcR — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 1, 2019

In the middle of the week, Nick (Joshua Morrow) defends the Newmans. He and his dad have made up at least for now out of necessity. Because Victor is confined to the house, it’s up to Nick to do the legwork and try to ensure that his family remains safe. Plus, Nick knows that Nikki needs Victor, and Nick loves his mother enough to help make sure she has Victor available.

At Genoa City Police Department, Sharon (Sharon Case) finds herself in a difficult position, according to Inquisitr. She intercepts an incoming email tip that features an audio clip of Victor and Nick discussing how to murder J.T. and get away with it. The evidence does not look good even though Sharon knows that Victor did not kill J.T.

Devon (Bryton James) puts his sister Ana (Loren Lott) back into the spotlight even though she’s repeatedly told him that she prefers to be behind the scenes. The fallout from Devon’s move could end up causing him issues with his sister.

Meanwhile, Nikki and Victor work to figure out their next move while Sharon gives Nick a moment of comfort. However, Nikki shocks everyone when she makes a decision that could change life for a lot of people, including her co-conspirators.