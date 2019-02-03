Kate Upton Flaunts Cleavage In New Superbowl Post On Instagram

There is no doubt in believing that supermodel Kate Upton is Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine’s most popular face and whenever she posts a photo on her Instagram, her 6 million fans cannot contain their excitement.

The 26-year-old model took to her social media on Sunday, February 3, and posted a throwback photograph from her 2014 “Super Bowl Party With the Giants and the Jets” photoshoot with Vogue. In the photograph, Kate is featured in a sports bar filled with football fans. Per Vogue, the caption of the famous photo reads the following.

“Actors Vincent Piazza (Team Jets) and Tracy Morgan (Team Giants) fight for their rights with Bobby Cannavale (Jets) and Jason Biggs (Giants) while Upton plays referee.”

As can be seen in the photograph, Upton was featured wearing a white, low-cut dress which allowed her to flaunt her famous cleavage – something that sent pulses immediately racing.

Within a few minutes of going live, the picture in question garnered close to 50,000 likes and 160+ comments wherein fans and followers praised the new mommy for her amazing figure and her heartwarming smile. Others questioned her interest in the Super Bowl and wrote that it was assumed she must be more interested in baseball because of her husband, Justin Verlander, who is a pitcher for Astros.

The model was recently in the news after she was witnessed leaving a Los Angeles gym with her dog, seemingly in a hurry. As the Daily Mail reported, the model was in such a rush that she even forgot to close her $8,000 red Chanel purse.

Per the article, as the American bombshell left the gym, she stunned in a silky burgundy bomber jacket which she paired with a white T-shirt and black leggings. The model accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and wore no makeup at all, yet, she looked absolutely gorgeous.

According to some of her previous posts on Instagram, Kate — who gave birth to her daughter, Genevieve, on November 10, 2018, is determined to lose weight. And as a separate article by the Daily Mail said, the model wrote in an Instagram post that she hasn’t been working out or eating healthy lately after the birth of her child.

As it was the holiday season at the time of the post, Kate expressed her concern by saying that it was hard to lose weight over the holidays, as she was traveling and enjoying time with her family. However, she also talked about her determination and fitness goals and wrote the following.