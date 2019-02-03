Martin Scorsese’s New Bob Dylan Documentary Will Hit Netflix In A Matter Of Months

‘Part documentary, part concert film, part fever dream, Rolling Thunder is one of a kind experience.’

When a legendary filmmaker turns his focus on a legendary songwriter sparks are gonna to fly and the resulting product is sure to be something well worth waiting for. The good news for fans of Martin Scorsese and Bob Dylan is the director’s new documentary on the maverick maestro should hit Netflix pretty darn soon.

Of course it’s not the first time the two great innovators and creators have been involved in a project together. In 2005, Scorsese’s epic Dylan documentary No Direction Home wowed audiences and went on to win a Grammy Award for best long-form video.

And when news was announced that Scorsese was set to direct a concert documentary based on Bob Dylan’s trailblazing 1975-1976 Rolling Thunder Revue tour, fans of both the musician and auteur were left wondering in anticipation just what direction such a meeting of minds was going to take.

Far Out Magazine reports that Netflix released a statement saying, “Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese’s captures the troubled spirit of America in 1975 and the joyous music that Dylan performed during the the fall of that year. Part documentary, part concert film, part fever dream, Rolling Thunder is one of a kind experience, from master filmmaker Martin Scorsese.”

In the wake of that announcement speculation was rife regarding the direction the documentary would take. A source who was involved closely with production revealed the film would not be a traditional documentary, and there’s a reason the word ‘story’ appears in the title.

It has been announced that fans will have the pleasure of on-camera interviews with Dylan, who always has a way with words, an interesting thing or two to say, and infinite ways of saying them.

It seems apparent that the Rolling Thunder Revue will not follow the straightforward narrative of No Direction Home which critic Roger Ebert described on its release as “unfolding with the narrative power of fiction.”

Ernesto S. Ruscio / Getty Images

The Rolling Thunder revue was one of the most infamous tours in rock history. It was a freewheeling multi-artist caravan which included a diverse range of artists such as Emmylou Harris, Allen Ginsberg, Joan Baez, Bette Midler, Roger McGuinn, and Mick Ronson, all of whom took to the stage alongside Dylan, who would often perform for some bizarre reason in white face paint.

The source material is ripe for transforming into something epic which could equal or even better D.A. Pennebaker’s 1965 masterpiece Don’t Look Back.

The streaming platform has yet to issue a release date, but a source is adamant that Rolling Thunder is only months away. So hold tight.