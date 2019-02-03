Staind Lead Singer Aaron Lewis Walks Off Stage After Rowdy Crowd Asks Him To Sing In Spanish

“I’m sorry, I don’t know how to speak Spanish. I’m American," he said before walking off stage.

Aaron Lewis, best known as the frontman for the band Staind, walked off stage in the middle of a solo set on Saturday night in Texas. After chastising the audience for being too loud, the performer told the crowd that he doesn’t speak Spanish because he’s “American” and ended his concert early to loud jeers from people attending the show.

According to TMZ, this is how things all went down. The singer was performing for a crowd at the Pharr Events Center that was getting out of hand during his performance. When he asked the audience to be quiet, concert goers got rowdy, shouting back at the singer.

Clearly exasperated, Lewis told the crowd that he wanted to perform something special, but he needed the crowd to be quiet before he could begin. The audience continued to shout, while some people loudly shushed their fellow concert goers. At that point, Lewis began to get upset.

“I’m only going to wait for so long and then I’m just gonna say good night,” he said as the crowd continued to yell. “I don’t understand what you’re not getting.”

When the audience finally calmed down, one individual shouted some advice to Lewis: “tell them in Spanish.”

Another person, picking up on the comment, shouted “en español!”

Lewis responded right away.

“I’m sorry, I don’t know how to speak Spanish. I’m American.”

This caused the crowd to shout in anger, with people booing and jeering the singer. Others cheered the singer’s comments. He stood on the stage for a few seconds more and began strumming his guitar with the opening lines of the song he intended to play. The crowd continued to shout, so he pointedly looked at his watch as if to indicate that he was waiting, before giving up and leaving the stage.

“Thank you very much; have a great night,” he said.

The audience responded in anger, with people booing and saying “are you serious?” as he left the stage.

Lewis is known for not being afraid to share his political opinion when he is on the stage. He has called President Obama the worst president in U.S. history, and his election the result of “300 years of guilt.”

Before he was elected, Lewis has also expressed support for President Donald Trump.

“We need a president who is going to do what Donald Trump has been doing,” but said. “I need to see Donald Trump be a little bit more freakin’ presidential.”

The tour is part of Lewis’s latest tour for his new album “State I’m In,” which hits shelves April 12, 2019.