Jay Pharoah Will Play Rome’s Brother On ‘A Million Little Things’

Saturday Night Live alum Jay Pharoah will be guest starring on an upcoming episode of A Million Little Things, according to a report from Hollywood Life.

The ABC family drama follows the lives of a group of friends — David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, James Roday as Gary Mendez, Ron Livingston as Jonathan “Jon” Dixon, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Grace Park as Katherine Kim, Stéphanie Szostak as Delilah Dixon, and Christina Moses as Regina Howard. When Jon unexpectedly takes his own life, the rest of the group is left grappling with grief and searching for answers, all while dealing with their own issues and personal traumas.

Pharoah will play Omar, the brother of Malco’s character, Rome, and based on photos obtained by Hollywood Life, it seems the siblings are in for a happy reunion. The two can be seen hugging, smiling, and bonding over video games. During the episode, it seems Omar will also hit it off with Miller’s character, Maggie, as the two can be seen engaging in deep conversation while walking together.

There are no additional details about the reason behind Omar’s unexpected visit, and there hasn’t been too much backstory on the brothers’ relationship during previous episodes.

The upcoming episode will also feature a complicated divorce mediation session between Eddie and Katherine, while Gary and Maggie will be going off on an adventure in order to check an item off Maggie’s bucket list. Marissa Jaret Winokur will also be guest starring as Linda.

The episode will air on February 14.

According to a report from TV Line, the Walking Dead’s Chandler Riggs will also be appearing on the show for a multi-episode arc. Riggs will play PJ, a young man who ends up crossing paths with Rome. Throughout the series, Rome has struggled with his own thoughts of suicide and has been put through some tough moments as he tries to manage his depression. PJ seems to have had a similar experience. The two will reportedly bond over their struggles and “their encounter [will] prove meaningful to both of them in ways each of them doesn’t even fully realize at the time.”

Riggs is currently booked for two episodes and recently took to Twitter to share the news.

four days ago i was almost unemployed for a full year. right now i'm sitting on the set of season one of an incredible tv show for my first day of work. life changes really drastically really quickly — chandler riggs (@chandlerriggs) January 21, 2019

A Million Little Things is currently in its first season and will run for 17 episodes. The season one finale is slated to air on February 28 on ABC.

It’s unclear whether the series will be renewed for a second season, as ABC has yet to announce its renewals for 2019-2020.