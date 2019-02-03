Amanda Cerny Shows Off Her Killer Dance Moves & Flaunts Insane Figure In Instagram Video

Social media sensation and fitness model Amanda Cerny recently took to her Instagram account and treated her whopping 24.4 million fans to a new video wherein the 27-year-old model is featured performing some killer dance moves which allowed her to flaunt her perfect figure. To film the video, the former Playboy bunny wore a pair of skimpy shorts that she paired with a black sports bra to showcase her enviable body as well as her well-toned abs.

Within a day of going live, the video amassed more than 640,000 views and close to 5,000 comments wherein fans and followers praised the model for her amazingly fit body and appreciated her for running her CernyFit Instagram page wherein she performs various fitness exercises for the benefit of her fans. And not only that but the hottie also shares various diet tips which help her stay healthy and lean.

Prior to posting the newest videos, Cerny posted another video and a few snaps with her boyfriend, Johannes Bartl, where the couple is featured packing on the PDA while enjoying a getaway in an unknown yet beautiful location.

In the first set of pictures which Amanda posted on Friday, February 1, the hottie was featured wearing a barely-there printed bikini while Johannes was featured lifting his ladylove up in the air in a playful manner. The pictures, which were captured by team Cerny per the caption, was taken against the breathtaking backdrop of a spring. The exact location, however, couldn’t be known as Amanda didn’t use a geotag.

The PDA-packed snaps racked up more than 1.2 million likes and around 5,000 comments where fans sent their best wishes for the couple to enjoy a long-lasting and happy relationship. In the second post, which was a video, Amanda was featured swimming in the sea in her skimpy bikini while her beau was featured kayaking. Per usual, the video was viewed 2.7 million times and garnered close to 3,000 comments which prove that Amanda has a massive fan following on Instagram.

As the Inquisitr earlier reported, Amanda and her handsome boyfriend started dating in 2016 but they didn’t announce the relationship officially for a long time which left her fans confused.

A quick look at Amanda’s Instagram shows that Bartl appeared in her videos very often and fans kept asking the hottie if he was her boyfriend, but she didn’t open up about it until after one year of dating. In June 2018 on Amanda’s 27th birthday, Johannes took to his Instagram and finally killed everyone’s curiosity by posting the following message for his beautiful girlfriend.