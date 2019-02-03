‘Playboy’ Playmate Sara Underwood Strips Down To Tiny Pink Bikini For Steamy Sauna Snapshot, Wine Included

Former Playboy model Sara Underwood loves making a splash with her popular — and highly provocative — social media shares, often taking to Instagram to give her fans a sultry look into her daily life. In her most recent snapshot shared to the platform, Sara can be seen soaking up some relaxation in a small sauna, complete with a luxurious looking hot tub.

In this particular image, the blonde bombshell can be seen thigh-deep in the bubbling water of the hot tub, clad only on a skimpy two-piece bikini in a striking pink color. Thrusting a glass of rose wine at the camera lens, the beverage matching the hue of her swimsuit, it appears that Sara is all too happy to share the moment with her most ardent admirers.

Sara’s svelte figure is on full display here, from her flat stomach and slender arms to her toned thighs and hourglass hips. Her ample bust is contained by a bandeau bikini top, one which emphasizes her silhouette to great effect. With her lips being painted a pretty pink — again matching both her outfit and the wine in her hand — and her signature blonde tresses styled in a short, straight bob — there can be little doubt that Sara’s makeup game is on point, even in the unlikeliest of situations.

A rustic looking sauna surrounds the entire photographic frame, with a half-dozen lightbulbs strung along the periphery of the room to provide some illumination to the affair. It looks as if the steam from the hot tub is clouding the light, softening the glare from the bulbs and adding a bit of a mysterious note to the aesthetic.

Captioning the sexy, steamy sauna snapshot with a shout-out to red-hot clothing label Fashion Nova — as well as with a message of indifferent encouragement regarding Super Bowl LIII — Sara indicates that she’s more interested in the wine than in today’s big game.

Some of her fans and followers seemed to agree with her, offering up over 70,000 likes and 400-plus comments in very short order. One user wrote, “I don’t like wine but you make it look delicious,” while a second Instagram fan quipped, “Yummy…the wine looks good too,” followed by a winking emoji and a heart-eyed emoji.

Ever the world traveler, Sara Jean Underwood has been traveling the world in the company of her boyfriend — and principal photographer — Jacob Witzling as of late. Per Designboom, the two have been rambling about the globe in a heavily modified 1979 Ford F-250 pickup truck, complete with a custom cabin attached to the truck bed as a living space.

No matter what Sara deigns to share, her fans always seem to love it — and simply can’t wait to see what cheeky bit of fun she’ll choose to share next.