Naomi Campbell Goes Braless Under Sheer Dress & Shares Photoshoot Sneak Peeks On Instagram

Naomi Campbell wowed fans with a revealing dress that she modeled for Maison Valentino’s Spring 2019 runway show in Paris. She shared photos of the outfit on Instagram, which showed her posing in the stunning gown. It featured a completely sheer, long-sleeved top with a skirt made up of cascade of ruffles in matte black. And for fans who were hoping to see more of the outfit, it’s worth checking out her new Instagram video. It offers a behind-the-scenes look at the day of the show, including a test walk down the runway, plus the photoshoot that took place at the edge of the catwalk.

“It was an honor to be a part of such a historical moment in fashion. I am grateful to have witnessed it and blessed to be a part. Thank you,” the model noted.

In addition to the video, Naomi’s shared a photo from her British Vogue photoshoot. The image showed the model sitting in her chair waiting to have makeup applied, with her hair covered in a towel as she sported a white bandeau top. The shoot was for the March 2019 issue, so fans can look forward to seeing it on the newsstands soon. The cover, which has already been released, is a collage of Naomi’s profile from three different angles. Three different photos were overlapped on top of each other with different levels of transparency.

“Naomi caps an issue wholly dedicated to putting the Vogue stamp on the first weeks of spring, whether that’s by celebrating the women who have defined the Brexit debate, or being granted an audience with Tracey Emin as she returns with a new exhibition,” noted Edward Enninful, who announced Naomi’s cover story for the March issue.

In addition, Campbell shared a workout routine with her fans as part of the Vogue feature. The workout included “soft tissue work,” as a man used a skin toning machine on her skin to help her warm up. The model looked chic for the workout, wearing a cameo-print bodysuit. She started out with easy stretches, and later progressed to using a medicine ball to do several reps. The workout program is called the “Ocho System.”

Naomi linked the video to Joe Holder, who is a well-known trainer that works with Campbell, as well as Phillip Picardi and Virgil Abloh, according to Sakara. In addition, Holder is a New York Times contributor and a Nike Master Trainer.