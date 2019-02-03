’90 Day Fiance’ Star Darcey Silva’s Mystery Man Might Be Tom Brooks

Darcey Silva is keeping the details of her new relationship under wraps to build intrigue for an upcoming season of 90 Day Fiance. The reality TV star has been posting photos of her new man on Instagram but in several of the photos, the man’s face has been strategically blocked from the camera while in others, the photo has been snapped from an angle that doesn’t include faces at all. However, it seems the secret is out and Silva’s mystery man might be Tom Brooks, according to a recent report from Soap Dirt.

According to the report, Silva is currently filming another 90 Day spin-off show called 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, where Americans who fall in love with international partners end up moving to the country of their new beaus instead of the other way around. Silva originally appeared on Season 1 and Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, where she attempted to marry and bring her Amsterdam boyfriend, Jesse Meester, to the United States. Unfortunately, between their significant age difference and Meester’s refusal to commit to marrying Silva, the pair’s relationship didn’t last.

Silva was later linked to Tom Brooks and there was even a photo with a giant ring on her finger floating around the internet, which quickly sparked engagement rumors for the couple. She later deleted the post with the ring and all other evidence of Brooks from her social media, which led fans to believe the engagement may not have been real, according to a separate report from Soap Dirt.

But it seems Silva’s social media purge might just have been a ploy to get fans buzzing about the upcoming season of the TLC drama.

While Brooks’ Instagram page does not feature any photos of Silva, it does show off a number of attractive women. Brooks seems to be a part of the fitness industry and is the owner of Fit Nation and Commercial Director of La Bella Mafia, according to his IG bio. Soap Dirt reports that the Brit “once had pics of Darcey Silva on his IG — including an engagement ring — but those are all purged — perhaps at the request of TLC.”

I just heard from a source that the picture taken of Darcey filming in NYC earlier posted by @90dfsavage is in fact for #90DayFiance; except it’s for the new spin off – The Other Way. Darcey will be allegedly filming with her new 007 Englishman Tom. pic.twitter.com/nb1Fgg2wAf — John Yates (@JohnYates327) January 18, 2019

As for Meester, the handsome blonde continues to post countless selfies on Instagram but there is currently no sign of a woman in his life. That could possibly change if fellow 90 Day star Larissa Dos Santos Lima has her way. The Brazilian babe is reportedly crushing on Meester and wishes she could date him.

Meester has yet to respond to the rumors of his ex moving on with Brooks, but he looks to be staying busy with his own projects, including a coffee company and a fitness program.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way doesn’t have a premiere date yet but it’s likely details will surface soon.