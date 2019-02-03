Egg That Beat Kylie Jenner’s Instagram Record Will Appear In Hulu Super Bowl Commercial

The person behind the egg account has teased that "all will be revealed."

We may finally get to the bottom of who is behind the egg that beat Kylie Jenner’s Instagram record, the Verge is reporting. Last month, an account called world_record_egg was spawned with the sole purpose of uploading a simple picture of an egg and striving to get it the most Instagram likes on a single picture ever. The record was previously held by Jenner, who had a photo liked 18 million times. The egg picture quickly broke this record, and as of this writing is currently at 52.1 million likes.

The 9.9 million followers may have noticed the egg has been posting more photos, with the egg gradually cracking more and more. On February 2, the egg had laces on it to depict a football. The caption said that “all will be revealed” during the Super Bowl. They also tagged the streaming service Hulu in the caption. It’s also been confirmed that Hulu has purchased a 30-second commercial to air, although the company has been secretive about what the spot will be about. It should be noted, however, that Hulu’s official Instagram has “get crackin'” in their bio section. They’ve also recently tweeted #EggGang” with an egg emoji.

An ad featured during the Super Bowl costs a pretty penny — reportedly as much as $10 million. Still, Hulu is certainly able to afford it, especially with the new customers racing to the streaming service. Hulu just lowered the cost of their base subscription from $7.99 to $5.99, garnering more subscribers since Netflix recently hiked their prices as well. It’s safe to say the person behind the mysterious egg account will be raking in some dough from this too.

Many are speculating that the egg’s caption that “all will be revealed” is hinting towards the creator of the account finally coming forward and taking ownership of the viral sensation. The egg has insisted on staying mum on their identity in the past. According to Variety, all the account creator would confirm is that they were a female and were not affiliated with any company or organization. People have been very curious about the genius that was able to dethrone Instagram queen Jenner.

In response to the egg’s takeover, Jenner posted a video of her throwing an egg on the ground so it cracks. “Take that little egg,” she wrote in the caption. The egg has certainly made it’s mark in the social media zeitgeist. We’ll have to wait and see to learn if the Hulu ad will also achieve viral status.