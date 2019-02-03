El Chapo Allegedly Drugged and Raped Girls As Young As 13, Telling Them He Was Giving Them ‘Vitamins.’

Vile details regarding the El Chapo trial continue to emerge.

Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzzman is one of the most notorious drug cartel leaders of all time. He’s previously been regarded by Forbes Magazine as one of the most powerful people in the world, with a net worth of nearly $4 billion U.S. dollars. He is now standing trial at the U.S. Federal Court in Brooklyn, New York for charges including drug smuggling, murder, money laundering, racketeering and organized crime. He and his entourage allegedly distributed massive amounts of narcotics, cocaine, heroin, and marijuana internationally. As the trial progresses, more vile details regarding El Chapo’s past continue to emerge, according to Fox News.

Not only did the drug lord’s evil plots target men, but little girls as well. El Chapo is now facing accusations claiming that he drugged and raped girls as young as 13-years-old. His former secretary, Alex Cifuentes Villa, exposed him for these actions. Cifuentes Villa said that El Chapo would place a powdery substance in girls’ drinks to render them immobile. Other times he would tell the children that the drugs were “vitamins that gave him life.”

These victims were allegedly brought to El Chapo by a woman known as Comadre Maria. According to Cifuentes Villa, Maria would provide the drug lord with an assortment of photographs of young girls and he would choose the ones he desired. The victims were then sent to El Chapo’s home in the mountains where they would endure rape at his hands.

https://twitter.com/DailyMirror/status/1092030691058044930

El Chapo’s lawyer, Eduardo Balarezo, insists these claims are false, calling the accusations “extremely salacious.” He also questioned the timing of the release of these accusations saying, “It is unfortunate that the material was publicly released just prior to the jury beginning deliberations.”

This isn’t the first time that the unknown woman referred to as Comadre Maria has been brought up during the extensive El Chapo trial. It was previously mentioned that the woman acted as an intermediary between the cartel leader and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto. She was allegedly hired by El Chapo to deliver a $100 million bribe to Pena Nieto to keep him quiet about cartel activities.

El Chapo has pleaded not guilty to each one of his ten criminal charges and has admitted to none of the crimes of which he has been accused. At 61-years-old he will live out the rest of his life behind bars if he is found guilty. The jury will begin deliberation this Monday.