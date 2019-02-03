Elizabeth Hurley Puts Her Cleavage On Display In Sultry Instagram Snap

The stunning actress sizzles in a pair of new photos as she bares her cleavage in a low-cut dress.

At 53-years-old, Elizabeth Hurley boasts an incredible figure that would make women half her age green with envy. The stunning actress, who is the owner of an eponymous swimwear line, often models her bikini creations on her Instagram page — to the delight of her many fans.

Earlier this week, The Royals star set Instagram on fire with a very racy photo of herself in a skimpy bikini — a piece from her own collection, as reported by the Inquisitr. The snapshot ended up garnering almost 87,000 likes and nearly 1,600 comments, as Elizabeth’s adoring fans rushed to see the photo and to compliment the gorgeous actress on her age-defying looks.

The ageless beauty – who, according to Yahoo! Lifestyle, has spent 2018 “breaking the internet” with her sizzling bikini snaps – took to Instagram again earlier today to share some fresh photos from what looked like a cozy countryside retreat.

While on her one-night getaway from the bustling city life, Elizabeth got very flirty with the camera and posed for a pair of sultry snaps. In one of the photos, the 53-year-old stunner showed off her enviable physique in a very revealing low-cut dress that put her generous cleavage on display.

Elizabeth showcased her ample assets in a skintight black dress, which she paired with understated jewelry — a simple necklace with a small pendant, subtle enough so as not to pull away any attention from her cleavage.

The Bedazzled star looked ravishing as she was photographed on a leopard-print sofa, striking a sexy pose with her elbow resting on the back cushions and her hand ruffling through her long, light brown locks. The British actress and model seemed to be lost in thought as she absent-mindedly stared at a point somewhere behind the camera.

In the second snap, Elizabeth was photographed standing next to what appeared to be a very well-stocked bar — a sign that she was having quite a boisterous night out. In the photo, the actress was shown turned half-way to the camera as she gave a sweltering look to the mysterious photographer.

For her latest Instagram photo shoot, the English beauty wore her signature makeup, which consists of thick deep black eyeliner both over her lashes and also under the lower lid — a perfect look that makes her dazzling blue eyes pop. The EDtv star painted her plump lips in a sheer pink lips gloss and styled her tresses in a relaxed hairstyle that framed her face.

The spectacular snaps, which she shared with her 1.1 million Instagram followers, got a lot of attention from her fans, racking up nearly 27,000 likes and 570 comments within an hour of being posted.

“Damn, Elizabeth, you are hotter than fire,” one person quipped, while another wrote, “You are pure perfection.”