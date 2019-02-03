Martha Hunt Flaunts Curvy Silhouette In A Bikini On Instagram

Martha Hunt has been sharing a variety of bikini pics lately on Instagram. Her newest post shows her posing in a shallow pool, as she placed her hand on a post and threw her head back. The photo was taken from a distance, and the model’s silhouette was the focal point, with ocean waters visible in the backdrop. Martha wore her hair down for the photo, which was geo-tagged in Rio de Janeiro.

It appears that Hunt’s been in Brazil since a few days ago. She kicked off her trip by sharing a video of the dreamy beach view from her hotel, which she followed up with a cute selfie. The model wore a strapless blue-and-white tank top, with possibly an olive green bikini or bra underneath. She wore her hair in a casual, high bun and accessorized with gold earrings. Martha kept her makeup simple, with pink lipstick and light eye makeup.

Prior to Martha’s travels to Brazil, she posted several photos from her hometown of NYC. One of the posts included her outfit of the day, which was a casual yet chic look consisting of an oversized blue sweater with stars, along with capri jeans and white boots. Another photo from Grand Central Station at 42nd Street showed Hunt rocking a white top that revealed her midriff, which was paired with a dark pair of pants. The star of the outfit was a sheer cape with gold dots and trim, which added a huge glam factor to the look.

The Victoria’s Secret model opened up to Harper’s Bazaar about how she was discovered.

“It all started when I went to this model search in Charlotte when I was 18. That’s when I met all these agents and realized I could do it, and I won! I met a photographer at the competition who persuaded me to sign with a different agency than the one that was offered to me. So, I started with a small agency and eventually moved up to IMG.”

And when it comes to her favorite brands, she started off noting, “Definitely Jason Wu. We’ve formed a really nice friendship. I really love working with him. Ralph Lauren because it feels like a family.” Martha then went on to mention Prada and Stella McCartney as some of her other favorite brands to walk for. In particular, she noted that it was amazing to walk for Prada, since the brand tends to be extra picky about their models.