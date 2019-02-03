Watch Oklahoma City Thunder Vs Boston Celtics Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch NBA Clash Online

The surging Boston Celtics go for their fourth straight win when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder who have won seven in a row.

Two teams on winning streaks — three for the Boston Celtics and seven for the Oklahoma City Thunder, per Basketball Reference — clash in what has become a Super Bowl Sunday tradition for the Celtics. This one takes on added significance for Boston as they continue fighting to overcome a disappointing start to the season, despite being a widespread preseason pick to reach the NBA Finals. Boston has been one of the best teams in the league since late November, but it still hasn’t been enough to lift them out of fifth place — a goal they would finally accomplish with a win over the Thunder in the game that will live stream from Boston.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Boston Celtics inter-conference showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The NBA matchup gets underway at 2 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, 11 a.m. Pacific at the 19,500-seat TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, on Sunday, February 3. In the United Kingdom, that tipoff time will be 8 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time on Sunday night.

It was on November 26 that Celtics Coach Brad Stevens revised his regular starting five, inserting Marcus Smart and Marcus Morris, while relegating Gordon Hayward and Jaylen Brown to super-sub status, as NBC Sports Boston reported. At the time, Boston was staggering with a 10-10 record. Now, the Celtics boast a 33-19 mark, their 23 wins since the change tying them for most in the NBA.

The Celtics have also won eight of their last nine, per BR, with the only defeat coming to the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

The Super Bowl Sunday game marks the 11th year in a row that Boston has played on the NFL’s biggest day, offering Boston sports fans a warm-up for the big game that has involved the New England Patriots in five of those 11, including this Sunday’s Super Bowl LIII. The Celtics are 8-2 in those 10 Super Bowl Sunday matchups so far, NBC Sports records.

A win on Sunday lifts the Celtics past the Indiana Pacers into fourth place in the East, per BR.

To watch a free live stream of the Super Bowl Sunday Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Boston Celtics NBA East vs. West showdown, log in to ESPN3, the online-only network offered by the sports broadcasting giant ESPN. ESPN3 is free of charge to anyone with internet service provider login credentials, and is available through the ESPN and WatchESPN apps for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

Another way to watch the pivotal Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Boston Celtics NBA game with a free live stream but without a cable subscription is for fans to sign up for a free trial of one of the “over the top” streaming TV packages, such as Sling TV, or YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All of those services require credit card information and will charge subscription fees. But they each offer a seven-day free trial period, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that weeklong trial, fans can watch the Thunder vs. Celtics game in Boston live stream for free.

To watch the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Boston Celtics game live stream in the United Kingdom, the best and only option is NBA League Pass, which carries a monthly, or one-time-annual, subscription fee.