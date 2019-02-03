Ireland Baldwin Flaunts Cleavage In Wet White Tank Top On Instagram

Ireland Baldwin made the most out of a rainy day, and shared it with her fans on Instagram. The model wore a thin-strapped white tank top with a very low cut, as she went underwater in her jacuzzi. Ireland shared a selfie as a post, where she posed with a drink in her hand. On the other hand, she also posted a short video of the dip as a Story, showing her with her mouth open until she dunked her head underwater. Since then, Baldwin’s shared a second photo of the city of Weed’s sign, along with more photos of her dogs and cookies that she was baking.

It seems like Ireland is wishing she were traveling, because she’s been sprinkling in photos of different landscapes in her feed recently. This includes a photo of an idyllic cabin kitchen, a mountain view with cacti in the foreground, and a beautiful watering hole filled with people enjoying the water and the beach.

Also notable is that Ireland has updated her profile photo. Instead of using a picture of herself, it’s completely black right now. Right after Trump was elected into the presidency, many users opted to protest by blacking out their profile photos, detailed Mic. Perhaps Baldwin is alluding to something political with her profile photo, which wouldn’t be too surprising considering she’s been vocal from time to time about how she feels about Trump.

For example, Ireland recently re-tweeted a comment by Jesse Tyler Ferguson that read, “Your idiocy would be hilarious if you weren’t president.” Also, she responded to Trump’s post about “What the h*ll is going on with Global Warming?” in context of the polar vortex. She simply wrote, “I want to global warm you into a wall.”

With all that being said, the model has previously opened up to Genlux Magazine about some of her hardest times she’s dealt with in her life.

“My parents split up when I was 7 or 8. I was living in New York and my mom moved me back to LA. My dad stayed in New York. My parents had a long custody battle over me. It was a bloody divorce. I don’t believe any child should have to speak to lawyers and deal with that. That took up a big chunk of my life. I was being dragged and torn in different directions.”

Her parents are well-known Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, which probably made the divorce that much more painful to deal with.