Jessica Simpson Decides To “Walk Out” Her Anxiety

It has been a rough couple of weeks for Jessica Simpson. The pregnant mom-of-two revealed that she needed to “walk out a lot of anxiety” on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, Simpson shared a photo of herself outside. Her blonde hair is loose and she is sporting pink sunglasses and a red beanie.

With the photo, she included the caption, “After a month of sciatica pain, followed by 3 weeks of Bronchitis, I figured since my feet fit in my sneaks today. I needed to walk out a lot of anxiety!!”

Simpson announced her pregnancy on social media back in September. She shared a photo of her two young children Maxwell and Ace surrounded by two giant balloons and captioned the photo with the word “surprise.” She then shared a second photo that showed her two children surrounded by pink balloons, showing that Simpson is expecting a baby girl.

Simpson wrote, “This little baby girl will make us a family of five. We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life.”

Simpson and Eric Johnson got engaged in November 2010. Johnson is a retired NFL player. Simpson gave birth to her oldest daughter Maxwell Drew in May 2012. She then gave birth to her son Ace Knute in June 2013.

Since announcing her pregnancy, Simpson has been open with her fans, sharing photos and information on her social media every step of the way. As she mentioned in her post on Sunday, she was able to wear shoes. Back in January, she shared a photo of her swollen feet to Instagram, asking her followers for advice. She also shared a photo of her cupping her feet in order to help remedy the swelling.

However, the singer has also been sharing the high points of her pregnancy on social media. Most recently, that included photos from her baby shower.

In the photos, Simpson is wearing a long white gown along with a flower crown. Her baby bump is visible in the photos. One photo in particular shows Simpson pictured with her daughter Maxwell, mom Tina, sister Ashlee, and Ashlee’s daughter. The picture was taken underneath a sign that reads “Birdie’s nest” which prompted fans to speculate that the singer had chosen the name “Birdie” for her daughter.

According to US Weekly, a source confirmed that Simpson did indeed choose the name “Birdie” for her daughter, but the singer has not yet confirmed. According to the site, the baby shower was a “chic lunch” and was birds-nest themed.