Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend Camille Kostek Sizzles In Body Hugging Silver Dress

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, is in Atlanta for the Super Bowl — ready to watch her beau and the Patriots take on the Rams. Since she’s arrived in Georgia, Kotsek has been flaunting her gorgeous body in several different outfits and poses, and a post added to the model’s Instagram on Sunday just before the big game is no different.

The former NFL cheerleader showed off her toned physique in a body hugging, sparkling silver dress. Perched on a bar-side table and sipping a cocktail, Kostek flashed a mega-watt smile, with by a busy nightclub behind her. The long sleeved frock featured a crop top that showed off her rock hard abs, and a dramatic slit that revealed her toned legs and curvy thighs.

Kostek paired the look with black, peep-toe sandals with a sexy strap and a high heel that complimented the dress gorgeously. She wore her honey colored hair in loose waves that spilled over her back and shoulders, and kept the accessories light as to not to take away from the glittering garb. She wore a smokey eye makeup, and fanned her long lashes out with dark mascara that made her stunning eyes pop. She used contouring to accentuate her flawless features, and a rosy colored lipstick that showed off her plump pout.

Since arriving in Atlanta, Kostek has wowed her 393,000 fans with snaps of herself as she took in the sights and sounds of the NFL experience and pre-game events leading up to the Super Bowl. Upon arriving, Kostek showed off her endless curves in a maroon crop top and leather pants.

Kostek has also been capturing all the fun leading up to the Super Bowl on her Instagram story. In addition to showing off different angles of the crop top and leather pants outfit, she also showed off several different sides of the skintight, silver two piece number that turned heads where ever she went.

The Sport’s Illustrated swimsuit model also captured some backstage shots of Cardi B’s pregame performance, and Patriots owner Bob Kraft’s killer dance moves as he romped along onstage with the “Bodak Yellow” singer.

Fans of both Gronkowski and Kostek will be keeping a watchful eye on their social media accounts to see what the gorgeous power couple will be up to next. Of course, Gronk has the big game to look forward to, but should the Pats take home the Lombardi trophy, it looks like the duo will be taking in several events and parties in celebration.