Tom Brady Could Take Peyton Manning’s Record Of Oldest Player With A Super Bowl Win

There’s a lot on the line Sunday night as the New England Patriots face off against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has been in this position before, and he already has five rings to show for it. However, if he wins again Sunday night, he will set set some new records, and fans have to think he’s intent on achieving that.

As For the Win details, Peyton Manning is currently the oldest quarterback to ever win a Super Bowl. However, if Tom Brady wins this Super Bowl, he will take over that record. A win also gives Brady the honor of being the first player to earn six Super Bowl rings.

Heading into last year’s Super Bowl, Brady claimed the record as the oldest quarterback to start the big game. He was 40 years, 185 days old for that one, and Manning started his last Super Bowl for the Denver Broncos at the age of 39 years, 320 days old.

As fans know, Brady and the Patriots lost last year, so he has work to do to become the oldest player to win. Luckily, he’s still got a shot this year to snag that record. Brady is now 41-years-old, so a win on Sunday allows him to displace Manning and add another record to his long list of achievements.

Tom Brady joins Peyton Manning as the only QBs in NFL history with 14 Pro Bowl selections. pic.twitter.com/rdXsHkUer8 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 19, 2018

As it happens, if Brady wants to become the oldest player (of any position) to start a Super Bowl game, he has to stick around a little longer yet. That designation is currently held by Matt Stover, the Indianapolis Colts kicker who was 42 years and 11-days-old when he started for the Colts in Super Bowl XLIV back in 2010.

The Inquisitr recently shared that Brady has already topped Manning on another front: total passing yards. MSN listed the records the Patriots quarterback already has as of November, and it’s a lengthy list.

However, there are several significant records that Brady hasn’t claimed yet, and he has his work cut out for him if he wants to achieve them. While there will surely be speculation that Brady will retire if he wins Sunday night, he’s previously said that he plans to stay in the game for a while yet.

Will Tom Brady take the records for most Super Bowl rings and oldest player to win after the game Sunday night against the Los Angeles Rams? Many experts are giving the New England Patriots an edge over the Rams, but it’s likely going to be an intense game that many are anxious to watch.