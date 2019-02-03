Liam Payne And Naomi Campbell Are Having A ‘Mind-Blowing’ Time Together

Liam Payne and Naomi Campbell have reportedly been dating for months, according to a report from Hollywood Life. The two stars sparked dating rumors earlier this year after fans noticed the pair leaving flirtatious comments on Instagram, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

Apparently, the 25-year-old singer is totally into the 48-year-old model and simply “can’t believe his luck.” Payne and Campbell’s romance has spanned across oceans as the duo has been spotted in New York City and London. Most recently, the stars were seen attending a Davido Adeleke show at the O2 Arena in London. During their night out on the town, the two showed a little bit of PDA, including hand-holding and interesting hand placements.

“They are definitely an item and have been seeing a lot of each other,” an unnamed source revealed to the Sun. “Liam thinks she’s amazing and beautiful, and has said their intimate time together has been mind-blowing. He seems really into her and acting like he can’t believe his luck.”

On January 1, Campbell took to Instagram to share an adorable video of the former One Direction singer. In the short clip, Payne can be seen trying to pick up a few new dance moves. According to the caption, it seems the video was recorded by Campbell, which indicates the two were, at the very least, in the same place at the same time.

Fans of the famous duo seem to be having mixed feelings about a possible romance.

“Do u think she is really perfect for u? Come on, Liam!! Everybody knows you deserve better,” one person wrote to Payne. “As long as you are both happy, who cares a Two Hoots what the rest of them think,” another said in support of the couple.

If the reports are factual, it’s easy to see why the pair would be attracted to one another, but that’s apparently not the only upside to their budding relationship. Teaming up could also provide professional benefits, and it seems Payne has already been introduced to “influential power-players in the fashion industry” through Campbell’s connections, according to Hollywood Life.

The singer has been linked to several women in the past, including Sophia Smith and dancer Danielle Peazer, but his most notable relationship was with The X Factor Cheryl Cole. The two initially crossed paths in 2008, when the singer auditioned for the talent competition but didn’t start dating until much later. In 2017, the pair welcomed their first child together, a son named Bear, but eventually went their separate ways a year later.

Campbell has previously been romantically linked to Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean “Diddy” Combs, and Usher, according to a report from Us Weekly.