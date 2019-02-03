Tyler Higbee’s Contract & Salary Information

Los Angeles Rams tight end is playing in Sunday night’s Super Bowl, and the expectations for him to make a significant impact are high. Higbee is wrapping up his third year with the Rams, and next season, he’s set to take in a hefty payday.

As Spotrac details, Tyler Higbee signed a 4-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams that began after he was drafted in 2016. For this current season, he earned a base salary of $630,000. In his initial season, his base salary was $450,000. In 2017, his base salary was $540,000 and each year he’s also received $145,215 in prorated signing bonus money.

For the 2019 season, Higbee’s base salary jumps up substantially. He’ll bring in $2,045,000 along with a signing bonus of $145,215. After the 2019 season, he’s slated to become an unrestricted free agent. Overall, Over the Cap notes that Higbee’s rookie contract included a $580,000 prorated signing bonus and $2,340,000 in guaranteed base salary.

Higbee was drafted in Round 4 of the 2016 NFL draft in the 110th position overall. The 26-year-old currently ranks 10th out of 37 tight ends in the NFL, and he has worked hard to make a positive impact off the field as well as on.

Los Angeles Rams Tight End, Tyler Higbee, is a former Western Kentucky University grad and will be playing in the Big Game this Sunday. https://t.co/RpZ2rPaEDZ — Eyewitness News (@WEHTWTVWlocal) January 29, 2019

In late December, the Rams named Higbee as their “Community Impact Player of the Week.” They touted all the work he has done for Los Angeles communities since the team moved to the area, and he has opened up about his passion for doing these types of projects.

“I’ve been blessed and given a platform to make a difference in people’s lives. Whenever I get the chance, I try to reach out and improve someone’s life for the better… My parents always taught me to work hard for whatever it is that I want to achieve and to respect thy neighbor. So I really don’t give back for any type of recognition, but it’s an honor to be named our Community Player of the Week.”

During his time with the Rams, Higbee has managed to stay away from problematic headlines. However, as ESPN detailed during the 2016 draft, the Rams did take a risk on drafting him. Shortly before the draft, Tyler was arrested after an altercation outside of a bar in Kentucky.

Prior to that incident, many had expected Higbee to go in the second or third round. The arrest did impact his draft position, but he has strived to turn things around. Higbee has resolved that earlier legal issue and has seemingly dedicated himself to proving the Rams made the right decision in picking him.

How much of an impact will Tyler Higbee have in Sunday’s 2019 Super Bowl? Will his performance in the game set him up to score a big contract with the Los Angeles Rams after the next season, or will he end up moving elsewhere? All eyes are on the Rams as they battle the New England Patriots, and people will be cheering for Higbee to help his team clinch the victory.