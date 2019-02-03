Kendall Jenner Wears Nothing But High Heels And Rubber Gloves For Fully Nude ‘Vogue’ Photo Shoot

The racy images are getting some viral interest online.

Kendall Jenner is leaving nothing to the imagination, wearing nothing but high heels and rubber gloves in a fully nude Vogue photo shoot that is getting the reality star turned model some viral attention.

Images of her spread in the Italian version of Vogue have spread online this weekend, with the Daily Mail publishing the very racy images. As the report noted, Kendall is seen in a sexy pose for the newly-released shots.

‘”In a newly unveiled spread for Vogue Italia, the brunette beauty is seen completely naked — save for yellow rubber gloves, nude stockings and towering white heels — as she strikes a sultry pose with her back to the camera,” the report noted. “The younger sister of Kim Kardashian shows her pert posterior and bosom as she stands in a doorway with one hand on the frame.”

While she may not often bare it all, Kendall Jenner is no stranger to sharing racy images of herself online. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star frequently takes to social media to share risque pictures of herself, including one posted to Instagram a few weeks ago, showing her wearing a very revealing electric blue bikini and joking about not having many other exciting updates like her older siblings.

The nude images of Kendall Jenner in Vogue come after the model found herself in a bit of drama for her self-promoting ways. A few weeks ago, she and her family teased what was billed as a “major” announcement, which turned out to be Kendall announcing that she was a spokesperson for the acne medication Proactiv. Fans were upset at the way the announcement was promoted as something of significance — like a message to young fans facing body issues or bullying — only to turn out to be a promotion for Kendall herself.

Amid the backlash, Proactiv stood by Kendall and released a statement, defending her statements about struggles with acne, People magazine noted. Her mother, Kris Jenner, also came to her defense.

“I’m so proud of my darling @KendallJenner for being so brave and vulnerable,” Kris wrote in a Twitter post. “Seeing you share your most raw story in order to make a positive impact for so many people and help foster a positive dialogue is a testament to the incredible woman you’ve become. Make sure to watch Kendall’s Twitter on Sunday night to find out what I’m talking about and be prepared to be moved.”

More pictures of Kendall Jenner’s nude Vogue photo shoot can be seen on Vogue Italia‘s website.