American Model Hannah Palmer Shows Off Her Ample Assets In Recent Instagram Snaps

American hottie Hannah Palmer has taken Instagram by storm – thanks to her sultry bikini and semi-nude pictures that keep the temperature of the photo-sharing website always high. The model recently posted two new extremely provocative and revealing pictures which sent pulses immediately racing.

In the first picture, Hannah was featured climbing the stairs, wearing a purple, thong-cut bikini. She let her blonde hair down and turned her back towards the camera to put her perky posterior on full display. The sultry picture, which was captured in Hawaii per the geotag, racked up more than 53,000 likes and close to 600 comments wherein fans showered the hottie with various compliments. People particularly pointed out her sexy derriere and praised her for maintaining her hot body.

In the second picture, the 20-year-old model left little to the imagination by donning a barely-there brown bra which she teamed with a pair of skin-colored leggings. The model struck a side pose to flash some major sideboob. The post in question garnered more than 34,000 likes and 300+ comments within just a day of going live. One fan wrote that Hannah is probably the only model who can pull those pants off, while another one said that Hannah is so sexy that she doesn’t need to post bikini pictures to gain followers or become popular.

Prior to posting the current two pictures, Hannah shared a very bold image wherein she posed topless to arouse the interest of everyone who saw it. As the Inquisitr earlier reported, in the risqué photograph, Hannah used her right arm to censor herself and used the same arm to lift her thumb into the air to hitchhike along the roadside. The picture became an instant hit among fans and followers, so much so that it amassed more than 70,000 likes as well as close to 18,00 comments.

A quick scroll through Hannah’s Instagram page reveals that the model posts some very steamy pics from time to time which has made her exceedingly popular on the photo-sharing website. And according to an article by Chive, Hannah is one of the hottest blondes on the internet and has been dubbed “as close to perfection as you’ll get.”

Apart from her social media popularity, Hannah is also a Maxim cover girl. During an interview with the magazine, the model was asked about a secret talent that she might have. In response, the stunner said the following.