Michael Moore: ‘If You’re Being Moderate, Stop Being Moderate’

'There's no middle ground anymore.'

In an interview broadcast late Friday, documentary filmmaker Michael Moore discussed the state of American politics, focusing on the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, RealClearPolitics reports.

Notably, Moore praised Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and urged moderates to stop toeing the line, arguing that there is no room for moderation in today’s political landscape in the United States.

“If you’re being moderate, stop being moderate. Take a position. There’s no middle ground anymore.”

According to Moore, “there is no time for moderation,” and those who consider themselves moderate need to rethink their position and realize that there is no way to be moderate when it comes to issues such as minimum wage, abortion, and equal rights.

Moore also addressed the recently-ended government shutdown. As detailed by a previous Inquisitr report, what was the longest and most expensive government shutdown in United States history ended with Trump’s decision to temporarily reopen the government.

Caused by the president’s insistence on getting funding for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, the shutdown failed to produce tangible results, given that Congress has refused to budge, refusing to allocate the necessary funds. The shutdown left some 800,000 federal workers without pay, subsequently prompting even some of the president’s most loyal Republican and media allies to openly criticize him.

Michael Moore said he “teared up” watching footage of federal workers struggling without pay. Discussing racial issues, the filmmaker criticized the Democratic Party, arguing that it is letting African Americans down.

“Democrats have just to quit mouthing this, ‘I support African-Americans,’ and then not really doing anything,” he said.

Moore was full of praise for midterm sensation and the youngest woman ever elected to Congress, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, describing her as a “leader” of a brand new movement.

“She is the leader. Everybody knows it. Everybody feels it,” the filmmaker said.

According to Moore, the Constitution should be amended so that Ocasio-Cortez can run for president. Unless it is amended, the 29-year-old will have to wait six more years to run for the highest office in the land.

The 70% tax rate on earnings above $10 million proposed by freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had the elite financiers attending Davos worried last week. #WEF19 https://t.co/8EgM9YpzTr — CNBC (@CNBC) January 27, 2019

Reaffirming once again that there is no room for moderation, and pointing out that progressive policies are attractive to voters, Moore — citing a Fox News poll — said that Ocasio-Cortez’s proposal to increase the tax rate to up to 70 percent for the richest Americans is supported and favored by voters across the political landscape.

Other polls have shown that American voters generally agree that the wealthy should pay higher taxes. A 2017 Reuters poll, for instance, showed that 53 percent of Americans “strongly agree” that the wealthiest should pay higher taxes. An additional 23 percent “somewhat agree” with the proposal.