Watch Inter Milan vs Bologna FC 1909 Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Serie A Match Online

Struggling Inter Milan may get just what the doctor ordered on Sunday when they host the likely relegation-bound Bologna.

Struggling Inter Milan may have just the recipe to break their 2019 funk, which saw them go winless in Serie A during the month of January, per Soccerway, and also saw them crash out of the Italian Cup competition three days ago with a disappointing penalty shootout defeat to Lazio. The cure for what ails them may come in the form of the side from Bologna, whose fourth season in their current run in Serie A may well be their last, as they currently reside in the relegation zone. Inter will try to capitalize on the chance to beat a weak team in match that will live stream from the San Siro.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Serie A Sunday match pitting third-place Inter Milan against 18th-place Bologna FC 1909, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 80,000-seat Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, better known as the San Siro, in Milan, Italy, on Sunday, February 3.

In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time will be 5 p.m Greenwich Mean Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the Inter-Bologna live stream at noon Eastern Standard Time on Sunday, or 9 a.m. Pacific. Fans in India can catch the live stream starting at 10:30 pm. on Sunday night.

Inter’s halting run of form has reportedly put Manager Luciano Spalletti’s job in some degree of jeopardy, with rumors linking former Juventus and Chelsea boss Antonio Conte to the Inter Milan job, according to Goal.com.

But Spalletti has dismissed the rumors, saying “Conte can go for a wander wherever he wants. You said it’s almost inevitable that I will be leaving at the end of the season,” at a Saturday press conference.

Injuries to Keita Balde, Sime Vrsaljko, and Borja Valero, however, have left Spalletti with a tough assignment, as SB Nation reports. Additionally, Croatian midfielder Ivan Perisic submitted transfer request that Inter did not fulfill, and Spalletti must decide on Sunday if Perisic is mentally fit to compete for Inter.

Emilio Andreoli / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Inter Milan vs. Bologna FC 1909 Serie A Round 22 match, fans can tune into the stream provided by WatchESPN, the online streaming portal for sports media giant ESPN. The WatchESPN streaming network is available with subscriptions to most cable or satellite TV providers, allowing fans to view the Nerazzurri vs. Rossoblu Serie A showdown for free.

To view the Inter Milan vs. Bologna FC 1909 Italian Serie A showdown live stream for free, without credentials, fans can sign up for a free trial of a multi-channel live TV streaming package such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or Fubo TV. These internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer free seven-day trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Round 22 battle streamed live at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream all be carried by Eleven Sports. In Italy, the Inter Milan vs. Bologna FC 1909 Italy Serie A game will be streamed live by Sky Go Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 Serie A match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in India, Serie A Pass will be the only source for the live stream of the Round 16 match on Saturday in Milan.

Likewise, throughout the Caribbean — and in numerous smaller countries around the world — the game will stream only via Serie A Pass. Throughout Africa Super Sport will live stream the game. For a comprehensive list of other outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of Inter Milan vs. Bologna FC 1909, be sure to check LiveSoccer TV.