‘Ex On The Beach’ Star Chad Johnson Talks About Kendra Wilkinson And His Relationship Status

Chad Johnson and Kendra Wilkinson recently sparked dating rumors after they were seen together at Rocco’s Tavern in Los Angeles, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. While sources at the bar claimed the former Playboy playmate and the Bachelorette and Ex on the Beach star appeared to be on a date, Wilkinson was quick to dismiss the claims. Now, Johnson is also sharing his thoughts on the situation.

While chatting with Entertainment Tonight, Johnson said there were definitely sparks between him and Wilkinson but “once the press gets involved, it just gets weird. So we both kind of took a step back, because neither of us knew what the answer was.” He went on to explain that the duo’s “date” was a part of a skit they were doing together that required them to be photographed at a bar.

“We had like 20, 30 minutes. It went pretty well,” Johnson said. “It kind of turned into this, ‘Is it real? Is it not real? Is this a skit? What are we going to do?'”

Johnson did not provide any details on the skit or the upcoming project it might be tied to but he did open up about his current relationship status.

“I’m talking to a few people, but nothing serious. I guess you’ll have to watch the show to find out my current situation,” he teased, referring to MTV’s Ex on the Beach.

On this season of Ex on the Beach, fans can see Johnson getting to know the Challenge star Nicole Ramos but the bad boy seems worried the arrival of his ex could ruin his current situation with Nicole, according to a report from MTV. The pair has been spending quite a bit of time together and both have expressed surprise at how quickly they’ve connected. Their conversations recently took a serious turn when the stars started discussing the possibility of kids (maybe with each other) and future plans.

During his interview with ET, Johnson also admitted it’s been difficult for him to date since becoming a TV star. He said conversations are often strained as he usually has a hard time finding things to talk about with people “outside of the TV world.”

According to Nicole’s bio on the show’s website, the star is looking to find herself a baby daddy and fast, whether or not that could be Johnson is yet to be determined.

Ex on the Beach airs on MTV at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday nights.