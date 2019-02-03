How To Bet On The Super Bowl

Gamblers can wager on everything from the winner of the game to what outfit Gladys Knight will wear.

Fans looking to bet on Super Bowl LIII will have plenty of options at hand to put money down on everything from who wins the game to who scores the first touchdown to how long the national anthem will last.

Betting on the Super Bowl is almost as popular a pastime as the game itself, with the American Gaming Association estimating that Americans will bet a total of $6 billion on the game. The majority of this will be through (likely illegal) home bets, but a legal form of online betting has grown in popularity and gives football fans a chance to wager money online for the big game.

So, how exactly do you bet on the Super Bowl? There are a few options, but first it’s good to check that you’re doing it legally. As Money.com noted, there are a handful of states that let people place wagers on sporting events — Delaware, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and West Virginia. There are three states that legally allow people to bet online — Nevada, New Jersey, and West Virginia — and a total of about two dozen states that offer some form of sports wagering. A complete list and map is available at Play USA.

Once people have found out whether it’s legal to gamble, it’s time to figure out how to bet on the game itself. There are a few different ways, starting with a simple bet on the spread. The odds currently favor the New England Patriots who are 2.5-point favorites, so those betting on the Patriots would need them to win by 3 points or more in order to cash in.

Super Bowl 2019 prop bets: Everything from what Gladys Knight will wear to how many times President Trump will tweethttps://t.co/CsTrkO3WCG — TIME (@TIME) February 2, 2019

There is another popular form of Super Bowl betting called the moneyline, where betters place money on who they think will win the game. Here are the current moneylines for Super Bowl LIII:

New England Patriots (-115; Bet $115 to win $100)

Los Angeles Rams (+130; Bet $100 to win $130)

While these are the simple bets, the prop bets are where betters can have a bit more fun. For the Super Bowl, gamblers can wager on a huge variety of aspects about the game, from which player will score the first touchdown to how many passing yard Tom Brady will have and even whether Maroon 5 will perform the SpongeBob SquarePants song “Sweet Victory” during the halftime show or what Gladys Knight will wear. A full list of Super Bowl prop bets can be found at OddsShark.