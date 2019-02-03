Devon Windsor Sizzles In A Cream-Colored Bikini During Her Gateway In Saint Barthelemy

Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor’s Instagram account must have been buzzing with thousands of notifications lately because fans seem to be going crazy for her recent bikini pictures. In the newest Instagram snap, the model is featured sitting on the beach with her back facing the camera.

Devon wore her blonde hair down and flaunted her long legs and smooth back through the skimpy outfit. In the caption, she informed that the pic was captured by her future husband — Johnny Dex – who, she said, has turned into a terrific photographer. Within less than 40 minutes of going live, the picture in question racked up close to 8,000 likes and fans and followers, per usual, showered the 5-feet-and-9-inch tall model with various compliments, particularly focusing on her long, sexy legs.

Others expressed their admiration for the American hottie by using countless hearts and kiss emojis and by using words and phrases like, “hot as hell,” “magnificent”, and “like an angel.” Many fans also pointed out that her fiancé might be a great photographer but with Devon as the model, all photographs would naturally turn out to be awesome.

One fan also pointed out that Johnny has been working as a backup photographer for years, so it’s not news. In response, Devon wrote that Johnny is a photographer, but he has ‘REALLY’ (her emphasis) stepped up his game lately.

Prior to posting the current picture, Devon sent pulses racing by posting several pictures wherein she was featured wearing a skimpy bikini. As the Inquisitr earlier reported, she put her pert derriere on full display in one of the pics and in another one, she flaunted her enviable abs which left all of her fans literally jaw-dropped. Both the posts amassed more than 50,000 likes in total and garnered lots of compliments.

According to an article by Harper’s BAZAAR, the couple had been dating for two years prior to getting engaged in June 2018 after Johnny proposed to his ladylove in the most romantic fashion – something that left Devon’s female fans completely awe-inspired. As the article detailed, Devon and Johnny made their relationship official while holidaying in the Bahamas where Dex spelled the words “Marry Me”? on a private beach before getting down on one knee.”

According to an article by Page Six, Dex is so much in love with Windsor that he personally designed the massive engagement ring for Devon, per Nicole Wegman of Ring Concierge, who said the following.