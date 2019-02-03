‘Celebrity Big Brother:’ Joey Lawrence Shades Lolo Jones In Exit Interview

Julie Chen couldn't keep from laughing.

Joey Lawrence is the most recent victim of eviction night on Celebrity Big Brother Season 2 after being sent home by a unanimous vote on Saturday. Joey was booted over Kandi Burruss by a vote of 6-0 and made his way out the door to speak with Julie Chen for his exit interview. The Blossom actor didn’t seem too bummed out over his eviction, as he felt that winning — and taking home the grand prize — just wasn’t in his path.

Those watching Saturday night’s episode were treated to a fun exit interview when Joey started going in on fellow houseguest Lolo Jones. Gold Derby is reporting that Joey was just making a quick comment at first, which snowballed into a long explanation of how the Olympian could be set off at any given moment.

“She burns hot, that one. Don’t look at her too long, man, she gets mad at you. You stare one second too long, ‘Why are you looking at me like that? Joey, can I have a word with you? Be a real man!’ I’m like, whoa, wait a second, I was just trying to put my laundry in my bag!”

Joey’s extremely animated speech about Lolo was a little shady, but the actor didn’t seem to cause any harm. Joey looked nervous to be around her at times, due to the fact that she could pop off at any moment. He then noted at the end of his speech that people need to keep their distance from her, which he had done in the house.

Monty Brinton / CBS

The audience clearly agreed in laughter, as did Julie Chen, who would normally cut off a celebrity if they ramble too much during a live show. This time around, the host couldn’t keep a straight face. Lolo, of course, isn’t privy to the conversation, but when she gets a glimpse of it when the show is over, she probably won’t find it as funny.

The bobsledder has had plenty of emotional moments in the CBBUS house and has had explosions with Tamar Braxton and Kato Kaelin, to name a few. Lolo is known for getting emotional on reality television. In the past, she was booted from both Dancing With the Stars and The Challenge: Champs vs Pros.

The next two episodes of Celebrity Big Brother air on Monday, February 4, and Thursday, February 7, both at 9 p.m. ET. A special two-hour episode will follow on Friday, February 8. Monday and Friday’s episodes will both feature evictions.