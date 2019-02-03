Watch Manchester City FC Vs Arsenal FC United Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch EPL Clash Live Online

In the featured match of the Premier League Matchday 25 weekend, Manchester City need to gain on Liverpool, but for Arsenal, a Champions League slot is at stake.

The highlight of the English Premier League Matchday 25 will take place in Manchester on Sunday when Manchester City fights to keep their title hopes alive. But for Arsenal, a place in the top four is at stake, a prize that takes on additional importance after the Gunners’ owner set UEFA Champions League glory as a specific goal for new Manager Unai Emery, according to an interview published in the Telegraph on Saturday. A win for the hosts, however, pulls them to within two points of leaders Liverpool, at least until Monday, when the two clubs square off in a match that will live stream from the Etihad.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Sunday’s Manchester City FC vs. Arsenal FC English Premier League table-top clash, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time at the 55,000-seat City of Manchester Stadium, better known as the Etihad, in Manchester, England, on Sunday, February 3.

In Italy and central Europe, kickoff will take place at 5 p.m. Central European Time. In the United States, the live stream gets rolling at 11 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, 8 a.m. Pacific. In India, the Citizens-Gunners match starts at 10:30 p.m. India Standard Time on Sunday.

Arsenal is owned by American sports mogul Stan Kroenke, who also owns the Los Angeles Rams National Football League team, who are playing in Super Bowl LIII, also on Sunday. Kroenke’s son, Josh, who is also a top executive with the family’s ownership group, said that he expects Emery and Arsenal to match the NFL franchise’s achievement.

“The only thing on a par with the Super Bowl is Arsenal making the Champions League final,” Josh Kroenke said, as quoted by ESPN. “It is something we are very focused on.”

Manchester City will be trying to wash out the taste of a shocking, mod-week defeat to Newcastle United, and to defeat Arsenal, City Manager Pep Guardiola called on his team to do better, according to ManCity.com.

“We have to improve our game,” Guardiola said. “We have to be focused. Unai Emery has done quite well in his first season with new players.”

Dan Istitene/Marc Atkins / Getty Images

To watch the Manchester City FC vs. Arsenal FC English Premier League match live stream online from the Etihad, access the streaming video provided by NBC Sports Live Extra, or by downloading the NBC Sports Live Extra app. The NBC service also streams on live set-top streaming devices such as Apple TV, Roku, and the Amazon Fire TV, allowing fans to watch the Spurs vs. Magpies showdown streaming live on their TV sets.

But there is a way to watch the Premier League showdown live online for free, without a cable or satellite login. Just sign up for a free trial of an online streaming TV package, such as Fubo TV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. All of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day free trial, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that week-long period, fans can watch Sunday’s English Premier League featured match live stream for free.

Alternatively, fans in many countries can watch a live stream of the top-five Premier League showdown by accessing the streaming video provided by Arsenal Player, which will carry the game on personal computers.

In the United Kingdom, Sky Go will carry the live stream, while in Italy, Sky Go Italia will live stream the match. In Canada, fans watch the match with a subscription to DAZN. In India, HotStar has the live streaming rights to all English Premier League matches.

Most Caribbean countries will be able to access a stream though Flow Sports and the Flow Sports app, while throughout Africa, Super Sport has the rights to the Saturday match. A list of live stream sources for the Manchester City FC vs. Arsenal FC match in numerous other countries around the world is available on Live Soccer TV.