‘Ex On The Beach:’ Farrah Abraham Up For Elimination And Another Bikini-Clad Babe Washes Up

In an unexpected twist on the most recent episode of MTV’s Ex On The Beach, the exes were given control of the elimination and had the power to kick one of the original singles out of the house. At the end of the episode, Teen Mom Farrah Abraham and Big Brother alum Corey B. were both on the chopping block as they both had chips in their pineapples, according to a report from MTV.

It’s no secret that Farrah has made several enemies since being in the house. During an argument with Nurys Mateo, Farrah ended up getting physical and kicking Nurys between the legs. In retaliation, Nurys destroyed a few posters in Farrah’s room. When Farrah noticed her things were destroyed, the Teen Mom star decided to get even by flushing Nurys’ shoes down the toilet, according to a report from Pop Culture. Between her feuds with the women in the house and the fact that she treats her co-stars “like her assistants” — as previously reported by the Inquisitr — it’s not surprising that Farrah was one of the singles at risk of being sent home.

As for Corey B., he’s on the chopping block because of his desire to rekindle with his ex-girlfriend and Big Brother: Over the Top winner Morgan. Morgan is currently getting cozy with her ex-boyfriend Jay, and Corey keeps getting in the way.

Many fans seem to believe Farrah will be the one going home, but they will just have to wait and see what happens on the next episode.

And speaking of the next episode, things are about to get a lot more dramatic when Bad Girls Club alum Angela Babicz washes up on the beach. In the trailer for next week’s episode, Angela is seen getting steamy in the hot tub with the ex-boyfriend of fellow Bad Girl Janelle Shanks. Janelle has made it clear that she still has feelings for her ex, and the two women are later seen getting into a physical altercation. It’s possible this fight might lead to Janelle being booted from the house, as it will be her second time she’s gotten into a physical tussle with a roommate.

The drama doesn’t stop there though. Angela’s ex will also be joining the group soon, and things did not end well with the pair. Angela met and fell in love with Tor’i Brooks during the first season of the MTV’s dating show, but after the cameras stopped rolling, the couple’s relationship met an explosive end. Angela ended up airing out Tor’i’s dirty laundry on social media, and according to MTV, Tor’i is a “good guy gone angry.”

Ex on the Beach airs on MTV at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday nights.