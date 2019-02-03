Jenny McCarthy Reveals Why She Agreed To Do the ‘Masked Singer’ Against Her Agent’s Advice

The SiriusXM host says she "believed" in the wacky reality show when no one else did.

Jenny McCarthy is part of one of the biggest reality TV shows of the season, but if she had taken her management team’s advice, she wouldn’t have been. The SiriusXM host recently revealed to Page Six that her agents told her to stay far away from the Masked Singer, Fox’s surprise smash hit singing competition.

McCarthy admitted that her agents will be mad at her for spilling the tea, but said she has to tell the truth regarding their original stance on the wacky reality show, which features mystery celebrities dressed as rabbits, aliens, unicorns, peacocks and more as they belt out popular songs. Jenny said her team approached her with a couple of TV show offers but warned her one would be a definite “pass.” McCarthy asked to see the show anyway, even as her team warned her she would hate it.

Jenny McCarthy revealed that she watched the Korean version of the Masked Singer and immediately noted that it “checks all the boxes” and thought “this is going to work.” Jenny thought the show was weird enough to get viewers’ attention and the celebrity factor made it a win because people love to see reality shows with celebrities on them. Jenny also noted the show’s mystery factor and the fact that it can be watched with the entire family.

McCarthy said she recalled a surprise call from her agents when the Masked Singer became a massive hit.

“When it hit, they called me and were like, ‘You’re the only one who believed in this show.’ Every single person outside of the network thought that this was the worst thing that could possibly come on television.”

Jenny McCarthy told E! News she is proud to be behind the Masked Singer, admitting she hasn’t been on a big TV hit since her days on the MTV dating game show Singled Out back in the 1990s.

McCarthy, who is billed the panel’s “pop culture expert,” said she “knew it out the gate” that the Masked Singer was going to be a massive hit and that she predicted it so much her agent told her to stop saying it. McCarthy said her gut instinct told her the show had all the right elements that would “make the majority want to tune in, even though it looks freaky and weird.”

So far, Antonio Brown, Terry Bradshaw, Tommy Chong, Margaret Cho, and Tori Spelling have been unmasked on the reality singing competition.

The Masked Singer has already been renewed for a second season, according to Variety. Fox president of alternative entertainment and specials Rob Wade promised the next season of the show will be “even more fun, weird, and wonderful than the first.”

In addition to Jenny McCarthy, the Masked Singer judges’ panel includes Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, and Ken Jeong. Nick Cannon serves as the host of the show.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.